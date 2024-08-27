In the Know Podcast 60: Featuring Tim Biswell and Paul Nailor from Wärtsilä

Tugs & Salvage

The master of the Bayesian, the luxury sailing yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily last week, is now the subject of a criminal investigation in a manslaughter case. The notification does not necessarily mean that he will be charged with a crime under Italian law, but it is a step towards a possible indictment. New Zealand national James Cutfield, 51, was master of the Bayesian when the vessel was hit by a severe thunderstorm off Porticello in...