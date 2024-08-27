In the Know Podcast 60: Featuring Tim Biswell and Paul Nailor from Wärtsilä
Our “In The Know” Podcast features an interview with two executives (Tim Biswell, Director Portfolio Development & Management and Paul Nailor, General Manager Sales Americas) from Wärtsilä Shaft Line Solutions. We dive into their Next Level Shaft Line Solutions—a comprehensive package that integrates cutting-edge technologies like EvoTube, IntelliSafe, Shaft Line Condition Monitoring, and the 10-year Airguard Seal. Enjoy this informative discussion on how Wärtsilä is revolutionizing vessel shaft line products.
