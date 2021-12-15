IN THE KNOW PODCAST 36: Martin A. Kits van Heyningen, CEO of KVH

On this episode of The Maritime Executive's In The Know Video Podcast, our Editor-In-Chief Tony Munoz had the pleasure of speaking with Martin A. Kits van Heyningen, who has served as CEO of KVH Industries for over 30 years and as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2007.

KVH provides industry-leading satellite technology and services to a rapidly growing market, and the transition can be complex. But meeting the data demands of modern equipment can be well worth it to a commercial ship - the "poster child for IoT application."

Listen in to this illuminating discussion covering the latest innovations in mobile connectivity and navigation as the maritime industry upgrades its fleets to meet urgent sustainability goals, as well as the welfare needs of crewmembers worldwide.

