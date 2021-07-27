IN THE KNOW Podcast 29: Regent Seven Seas Relauches Luxury Cruising

Seven Seas Splendor, the world's "most luxurious" cruise ship, will get under way again in September (RSSC)

In this episode of The Maritime Executive Magazine podcast, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with the CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Jason Montague, about the challenges and opportunities of running the "world's most luxurious cruise line" in the pandemic era. Regent is restarting its vessel operations, resolving the logistical requirements to bring its crewmembers back to its ships, and implementing strong health and sanitation protocols to ensure guest safety - including a 100-percent vaccination standard for passengers and crew. Its smaller ships and very high space ratios put Regent in an excellent position as the restart moves forward, according to Montague.

Regent's restart is coming up very soon: cruisers will have an opportunity to board beginning in September, when Regent's first preview cruise with Seven Seas Splendor departs Southampton. For more details, listen in on their conversation below.

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.