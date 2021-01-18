IN THE KNOW Podcast 24: Opportunities for America's Waterways in 2021

File image courtesy AWO By The Maritime Executive 01-18-2021 02:35:00

For this year's first Maritime Executive Magazine podcast, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz and news editor Paul Benecki spoke with Jennifer Carpenter, the president and CEO of the American Waterways Operators.

2020 was a tumultuous year for America's tug, towboat and barge operators, and 2021 is shaping up to be busy: AWO is helping its members navigate a new administration, COVID-19, Subchapter M, VIDA and more. To hear her predictions and hopes for the year to come, listen in on the conversation below.

