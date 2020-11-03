In the Know Podcast 22: Wärtsilä's VGP-Compliant Airguard Seal

In this episode of the In the Know podcast, Wärtsilä Shaft Line Solutions sales director Panu Sorvisto spoke with The Maritime Executive about Wärtsilä Airguard, a VGP-compliant alternative to using environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs) in an oil-lubricated bearing. Airguard allows the operator to continue to use petroleum-based lubricants because it eliminates the oil-to-sea interface.

According to Wärtsilä, the Airguard seal has a proven record of robustness and reliability. Wärtsilä has recently developed a new variant, the Airguard two pipe system, which reduces the scope of shipyard work and reduces the time in drydock for a retrofit installation. It has no requirement for the removal of the tailshaft or the addition of a third pipe during installation, and it uses the existing lube oil system and the auxiliary equipment to save on cost and space. For more, listen in below.

The Wärtsilä Airguard two-pipe system for retrofit applications

