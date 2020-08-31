IN THE KNOW Podcast 20: DNV GL on Class in the COVID-19 Era

Remote inspection and survey services, enabled by digital technology, have kept shipping running despite COVID-19 travel and quarantine restrictions (file image courtesy DNV GL) By The Maritime Executive 08-31-2020 02:57:00

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things about the way that shipping does business, but safety of life at sea is still paramount. DNV GL, the world's leading class society, has been working to keep the shipping industry safe since 1864; its core activities remain the same, but it has adapted its working methods to the new reality of lockdowns, limited travel and social distancing. DNV GL was an early adopter of remote survey services and remote advisory centers, and these established systems allow its technical experts to support vessels and offshore assets around the world - without the challenges of travel in the coronavirus era.

To learn more about these developments and the state of the industry, editor-in-chief Tony Munoz recently spoke with Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO of DNV GL Maritime. For the details, listen in on their conversation below.

