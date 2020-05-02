IN THE KNOW Podcast 17: Demand for Vessel Layup Skyrocketing

By The Maritime Executive 05-02-2020 05:00:00

Early on in the pandemic, China was confident of a second quarter rebound in trade. But disruptions continue globally, and the number of shipowners planning to layup vessels has skyrocketed.

For this edition, Wendy Laursen from The Maritime Executive speaks to Carl Schou, CEO of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, on the decisions shipowners are making and what options are available to them.

There's been a lot of information and misinformation going around about how the coronavirus can be spread and how long it can survive on various surfaces. Schou explains what precautions are being taken to minimize the risk of infection throughout the layup and reactivation process.

Schou is based in the company's global head office in Singapore, and Laursen is based in Australia. Listen in on their conversation below.

Carl Schou is the CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, one of the world's largest third party shipmanagement companies, with over a decade of layup experience involving hundreds of vessels.

Schou joined the company in 2005, bringing in more than 30 years of combined experience in sailing as a staff captain on cruise ships and marine technical operations from classification society to ship owning.

He held the helm as Vice President Manning for several years before his appointment as CEO and President. In the past 11 years, he has doubled the fleet of ships in management through organic growth.

