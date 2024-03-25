In the Know 56: Executive Interview with Christoph Rofka, Accelleron
In this episode of the In the Know podcast series, TME spoke with Christoph Rofka, President, Medium, Low Speed & Rail Division, Accelleron about their work with engine OEMs to develop LNG, Methanol and Ammonia duel fuel technologies to achieve the IMO goal of a minimum 40% reduction of CO2 emissions by 2030. For more, listen in on the conversation below.
