IN THE KNOW 28: Port Canaveral Prepares to Relaunch Cruise Voyages

Port Canaveral's core businesses, left to right: space launch, bulk, breakbulk and cruise (Courtesy Port Canaveral)

In this episode of The Maritime Executive Magazine's podcast series, TME editor in chief Tony Munoz spoke with the CEO of Port Canaveral, Capt. John Murray, about the impact of the COVID-19 cruise shutdown.

The cruise industry is central to South Florida's ports, and the CDC no-sail order imposed in March 2020 had an immediate effect on revenue. Port Canaveral took immediate action to cut costs and focus on essentials, and it has positioned itself well for the resumption of the cruise business. With the worst of the pandemic in the past, the major cruise lines are gradually ramping up for renewed operations, and Port Canaveral is making every effort to help. For more, listen in on the conversation below.

