Maritime’s Nuclear “Tomorrowland”

(Article originally published in Nov/Dec 2024 edition.)

Imagine a world where the oceans are plied by vast, gleaming ships that leave no trace of pollution in their wake. No black plumes of smoke mar the skies, and no roaring diesel engines shatter the serenity of coastal communities. Instead, these vessels run silently and cleanly, fueled by the limitless potential of nuclear energy.

In this vision of the future, humanity no longer fights over limited resources. Cheap, clean and abundant energy has ushered in an unprecedented era of peace and prosperity. Nations once mired in conflict over energy dominance now collaborate to propel innovation. Humanity has split the atom and learned to safely harness its energy for mutual benefit, creating a world where productivity thrives, economies flourish and modernization reaches even the most remote corners of the globe.

Floating nuclear power plants hum quietly in the Arctic, supplying energy to remote communities where sunlight and wind fall short. Desalination plants, powered by the same reactors, transform seawater into drinking water for millions. Global trade thrives, connecting continents with abundant, carbon-free energy. Resources and energy, once scarce, are now abundant, powering everything from automated ports to futuristic megacities.

At the heart of this transformation is nuclear fission, where the nucleus of an atom – typically uranium or plutonium – is split into smaller parts, releasing immense energy. This heat generates steam, which drives turbines to produce electricity or power ship propulsion systems. Nuclear energy is millions of times more energy-dense than fossil fuels, enabling ships and platforms to operate for decades without refueling while emitting zero greenhouse gases during operation.

The need for such transformative technology in shipping is clear.

Despite being the most efficient mode of transport per ton-mile, maritime shipping still contributes a billion tons of CO2 emissions annually, accounting for nearly three percent of global emissions – a figure larger than the combined emissions of Germany and the U.K. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a target to reduce these emissions by 50 percent by 2050, but achieving this goal will require breakthroughs in energy systems.

Growing Momentum

For Mike Watt, Chairman of the Singapore Joint Branch of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology, nuclear energy offers unparalleled potential for maritime decarbonization. Watt believes the industry is beginning to understand the scale of the challenge.

"With the focus on getting to net zero by 2050, people are starting to realize how mammoth a task that actually is,” he says. “Wind and solar alone are unlikely to supply the power required." Nuclear power, he argues, provides the scalability needed to meet global energy demands while supporting initiatives like synthetic fuel production.

Floating nuclear power plants, Watt explains, offer a practical starting point: "Floating nuclear power is not a new thing. The U.S. successfully operated one in Panama in the 1960s, and Russia's Akademik Lomonosov has proven the concept works today."

Compact and cost-effective, floating reactors can address offshore energy demands while bypassing the challenges of land-based installations. Watt also points to existing nuclear-powered vessels like Sevmorput and the iconic Russian icebreaker Arktika as proof of nuclear's maturity and durability for safe maritime operations.

Watt also highlights the promise of small modular reactors (SMRs), which incorporate inherent safety features such as non-pressurized systems to reduce the risk of catastrophic failures. "Many SMRs are paper reactors,” he says. “They exist only in design form. For regulators to accept them, they need to achieve a technology readiness level (TRL) of six or higher."

He’s enthusiastic about cutting-edge technologies like Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor, originally designed for extraterrestrial missions but now considered for maritime use. He describes it as “a next-generation microreactor that could replace onboard generators. It’s a standalone unit that runs for eight years before needing a change-out.”

Despite the challenges, Watt senses a shift in public perception: "I'm starting to see real acceptance of the idea of nuclear. Educating people is critical, and countries like Singapore are exploring nuclear options cautiously."

Collaborative efforts, such as lobbying by the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO), are helping drive the conversation forward.

No “Net Zero” Without Nuclear

For Mikal Bøe, Founder and CEO of Core Power, nuclear energy is not just an option, it's a necessity. "There's no 'net zero' without nuclear," he states. "It's not the answer to everything, but without it, net zero is impossible. That's a fact."

Regarding his own company, he says, "Core Power is building the maritime civil nuclear program – covering design, licensing, deployment, operations and eventual decommissioning. We aim to be the Boeing of maritime nuclear."

Core Power focuses on molten salt reactors (MSRs), an inherently safe design capable of operating for 25–30 years without refueling. "If there's a leak in a molten salt reactor, the liquid fuel just sits in a compartment,” he explains. “The chain reaction stops, and nothing disperses into the environment." This feature reduces the emergency or hazard zone to the confines of the vessel's hull, allowing nuclear-powered ships to enter ports and transit canals safely.

"For a medium-sized container ship operating at full speed for 25 years, the nuclear waste generated is less than a ton – the size of a refrigerator," he notes. By comparison, the same vessel using conventional fuels would emit over 1.5 million tons of CO2. Scaling this impact, the adoption of 3,000 nuclear-powered vessels and 1,500 floating power plants could prevent an estimated 4.5 billion tons of CO2 emissions over their operational lifetimes.

Core Power also emphasizes the advantage of modular design for maritime applications. Smaller, scalable reactors enable quicker deployment, faster iteration and the ability to test new technologies in a dynamic environment. "Modular reactors are a game-changer,” Bøe says. “Every iteration improves safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, creating a faster pathway to public trust and acceptance."

By 2060, Core Power projects a $6 trillion market with its first vessels expected to be operational by 2035: "It's hard and expensive, but everything – regulations, technology, customer demand – is moving in the right direction. It's not a question of if, but how."

Nuclear's Next Horizon

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is at the forefront of creating the technical and regulatory frameworks necessary for the maritime industry to safely and efficiently adopt nuclear technologies.

"Our job is to bridge the gap between innovation and safety," states Domenic Carlucci, Vice President of Global Government Services and a former Navy nuclear officer. "Nuclear technology offers transformative potential but requires a robust framework to ensure it can be deployed safely and responsibly."

ABS recently published Requirements for Nuclear Power Systems for Marine and Offshore Applications, the first comprehensive set of guidelines tailored to nuclear-powered vessels and floating power platforms. The guidelines define critical safety, operational and regulatory considerations and include a stakeholder interface document delineating the roles of classification societies, nuclear regulators, flag administrations and port authorities.

"Clear accountability is critical," Carlucci emphasizes. “With nuclear, the complexity increases tenfold, so everyone needs to know their role in the process."

ABS is also deeply engaged in partnerships with leading organizations including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Korea Research Institute of Ships and Ocean Engineering (KRISO), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE), and KEPCO E&C. Collaborations with the Liberian Registry (LISCR) and Herbert Engineering Corporation (HEC) have resulted in pioneering studies such as modeling MSR integration on LNG carriers.

These studies demonstrate the potential for decades-long operational lifespans without refueling, increased cargo capacity and emissions-free operations.

Floating nuclear power platforms, Carlucci notes, represent an ideal starting point for nuclear adoption: "These platforms provide an immediate opportunity to address global energy needs in remote regions and industrial hubs. They're simpler than nuclear propulsion systems, which require integration into moving assets and coordination with transit ports."

He acknowledges the challenges ahead: "The industry achieving commercial insurability is pivotal. Without it, it’s unlikely that ports will allow nuclear vessels to dock, and shipowners won’t gain the confidence to invest. Insurability is one of the many keys in this entire ecosystem.”

ABS's commitment to advancing nuclear readiness extends beyond technical studies. It collaborates with international regulators like the IAEA and DOE to address critical regulatory and public perception gaps.

"One of the biggest hurdles is public trust," Carlucci remarks. "We must educate people on how inherently safe modern nuclear technology has become. The maritime industry can't afford missteps in this area."

When asked about the timeline for nuclear integration, Carlucci offers cautious optimism: "This isn't going to happen overnight. The development and regulatory cycles are long, but we're seeing real momentum. With the partnerships and frameworks we've created, the foundations are being laid for a nuclear future in shipping."

“Tomorrowland”

While Disney's “Tomorrowland” movie painted a utopian future powered by innovation and goodwill, the question remains: Can these modern advances in maritime nuclear innovation achieve “Tomorrowland's” vision? – MarEx

Sean Holt is a regular contributor, U.S. Navy craftmaster and former class surveyor.

