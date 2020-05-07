Volunteer Chief Officer Mercy Ships

Summary: In charge of the Deck Department, and responsible to the Master for the daily operation of the vessel with regard to the same.

Description: Accepting applications for Summer Shipyard in Canary Islands and Fall Field Service in Africa. apply.mercyships.org

The maritime volunteers onboard our ships are a vital part to making it possible to bring hope and healing to the people of Africa. If you have spent your career on the sea and want to use those skills to make a positive change in the lives of others, our ships could be your next great adventure!

The Chief Officer volunteer position, part of the Deck department, will be located on the Africa Mercy and Global Mercy, the world's largest non-governmental hospital ships. The preferred minimum commitment for this role is two years, though shorter commitments may also be considered. We recommend all interested applicants to submit an application six months in advance of your target service date. Commitments longer than twelve months require successful completion of Mercy Ships On Boarding Program.

Are you interested in coming with your family? This position qualifies for a family cabin onboard! Please refer to the Family FAQs for more information.

Qualifications required:

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-II/2

Valid Crowd Management certificiate in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1

Valid Crisis Management and Human Behaviour certificate in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3

Valid Basic Training certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/1

Valid Proficiency in Survival Craft and Rescue Boats certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/2

Valid Advanced Fire Fighting certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/3

Valid Medical First Aid certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/4

Valid GMDSS Operator's license

Successful completion of ECDIS Type Specific - Manta Digital (obtained on board)

Certificate of Proficiency as Ship Security Officer in accordance with STCW A-VI/5 (preferred).

However, must have at least successfully completed Seafarers With Designated Security Duties in accordance with STCW A-VI/6-2.

Valid Malta Flag State Endorsement (can be obtained on board)

Valid I/9 Medical Certificate (can be obtained on board)

Ability to speak and understand English effectively

Shipyard Service estimated to start June 2020. Minimum duration to serve on board is two weeks, there is no maximum.** Questions about this information? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org. Mention Maritime Executive as referral.