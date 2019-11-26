71

Vice President of Marine Operations

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-26 14:47:24

Sector Oil/Gas
Experience required 10+ Years
Work Schedule Full-Time
The VP of Operations reports to the Senior Vice President and is responsible for:

  • Performing systematic review of guidelines, standards and regulations and ensure compliance with company Safety Management System 
  • Ensuring the day-to-day functioning of this Safety Management System through the Designated Person ashore. 
  • Oversight management of the Technical and Operational functioning of the Company’s fleet. 
  • Ensure necessary safety, security, quality and pollution prevention material requirements are met and maintained. 
  • Chairing the Emergency Response Team 
  • Responsible for organizing, coordinating, and follow up of client related formal reporting requirements as relates to day to day operations, QHSE, and performance matters.  

 

Qualifications: 

  • BS/BA degree required, Marine Engineering or Naval Architecture degree from a Maritime Academy preferred
  • 10 plus year in Vessel Management of OSVs and/or PSVs