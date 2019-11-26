Vice President of Marine Operations

Sector Oil/Gas Experience required 10+ Years Work Schedule Full-Time

The VP of Operations reports to the Senior Vice President and is responsible for:

Performing systematic review of guidelines, standards and regulations and ensure compliance with company Safety Management System

Ensuring the day-to-day functioning of this Safety Management System through the Designated Person ashore.

Oversight management of the Technical and Operational functioning of the Company’s fleet.

Ensure necessary safety, security, quality and pollution prevention material requirements are met and maintained.

Chairing the Emergency Response Team

Responsible for organizing, coordinating, and follow up of client related formal reporting requirements as relates to day to day operations, QHSE, and performance matters.

Qualifications: