71
Views
Vice President of Marine Operations
|Sector
|Oil/Gas
|Experience required
|10+ Years
|Work Schedule
|Full-Time
The VP of Operations reports to the Senior Vice President and is responsible for:
- Performing systematic review of guidelines, standards and regulations and ensure compliance with company Safety Management System
- Ensuring the day-to-day functioning of this Safety Management System through the Designated Person ashore.
- Oversight management of the Technical and Operational functioning of the Company’s fleet.
- Ensure necessary safety, security, quality and pollution prevention material requirements are met and maintained.
- Chairing the Emergency Response Team
- Responsible for organizing, coordinating, and follow up of client related formal reporting requirements as relates to day to day operations, QHSE, and performance matters.
Qualifications:
- BS/BA degree required, Marine Engineering or Naval Architecture degree from a Maritime Academy preferred
- 10 plus year in Vessel Management of OSVs and/or PSVs