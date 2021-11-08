Technical Recruiter

Mercy Ships is seeking a Technical Recruiter to join our recruiting team at our International Support Center in Lindale, Texas. The ideal candidate for the Technical Recruiter role is someone with a background in the maritime industry with an understanding of Mercy Ships organization and mission. This candidate must be flexible and adaptable with a positive attitude and is a committed team player. They will be responsible for traveling to conferences/career fairs multiple times a year and must have great communication skills for engaging candidates in person, virtually, over the phone, and in written communication.

The Technical Recruiter is responsible for recruiting qualified technical volunteers, developing a pool of qualified candidates in advance of need.

What You Will Contribute:

Build and evaluate applicant sources by researching and contacting professional associations, trade schools, organizations, and internet sites; providing information regarding Mercy Ships opportunities; establishing partnerships; making presentations; maintaining rapport.

Research advertising venues such as magazines, professional journals, and websites; developing effective ads and job postings; placing approved advertisements accordingly and monitoring their effectiveness.

Develop an extensive network of potential candidates via social media, industry contacts, association memberships, and trade groups, etc.

Find qualified candidates, according to relevant job criteria, using online tools and resources, cold calls, staff/crew referrals, etc.

Promote Mercy Ships through conferences, job fairs, university events, and seminars; write event reports and follow up with leads.

Maintain routine contact with potential candidates through Salesforce, vacancy notifications, newsletters, emails, phone calls, etc.

Coordinate and implement seed-planting initiatives through college career centers, academic departments, and student groups.

Some overnight travel required.

Maintain current knowledge of Mercy Ships’ departments, policies, and procedures in regard to minimum commitments and requirements.

Establish, cultivate, and maintain ongoing relationships with Department Heads in order to understand their recruitment needs within the context of their mission; develop and maintain a strong rapport with key leaders in the department.

Maintain ongoing relationships with Staffing and Placement Managers to ensure candidates provided are satisfactorily qualified and ensure smooth workflow.

For This Role, You Will Need:

Maritime experience (prior work or Academy experience) preferred.

Recruiting experience preferred.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, able to quickly build rapport via phone and email for candidate contact.

High aptitude for computer applications such as word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.

Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values.

Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity, and demonstrate accountability.

High School Diploma required. Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Maritime Transportation, Business/Marketing, or other relevant field preferred.

Successful completion of Mercy Ships Entry Training will be required within the first year.

Please submit applications through Mercy Ships Career website. Please direct any questions to Ali Edwards at [email protected] .

Join us as we bring hope and healing!

In addition to paid role above, consider joining our volunteer talent pool. For Volunteer roles applicants can reach us at [email protected] .