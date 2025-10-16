More Seafarers Are Exaggerating CVs to Win Tanker Jobs Warns Danica



Faced with increasing financial pressures and a competitive workplace, a growing number of seafarers are exaggerating their work experience or downright falsifying their resumes to secure jobs on tankers, warns international crewing service provider Danica. The group is calling for closer collaboration between authorities, training centers, and manning agencies to address the problem while also warning shipowners and operators to work only with reputable crewing agencies.

Most seafarers are honest professionals, notes Danica, while highlighting the dangers, including safety issues, while aboard tankers. Crew competency, training, and familiarity with safety protocols is one of the key issues in port state inspections, with more jurisdictions penalizing ships with crews that perform poorly.

With a shortage of seafarers, there however is also a strong competition for the best jobs. Danica highlights that tanker wages continue to outpace other vessel segments, which it believes is contributing to the growing number of false records. Between 5 and 10 percent of the job applications for tankers that Danica reviews contain what it believes is false information. It ranges from exaggerated sea service to incorrectly identifying vessel types and even forged or altered certificates.

“The tanker sector is paying a premium for qualified officers, and that financial incentive is tempting some applicants to falsify their records to appear suitable for higher-paying roles,” said Henrik Jensen, CEO of Danica Crewing Specialists. “We’ve seen experience on other vessel types presented as tanker experience, and in some cases, counterfeit documentation.”

In addition to the use of reputable crewing agencies, Danica is calling on the companies to carry out thorough vetting of applicants. It also believes there must be strong cross-checking systems to identify the offenders.

“Submitting false information or documentation is a criminal act, and it should be treated as such,” says Jensen. “This poses real risks to vessel safety, the environment, and the reputation of shipowners.”

The organizers of the Seafarers Happiness Index warned in August 2025 that the industry is in a state of constant tension. They highlighted issues, including manning and crew shortages, fatigue, training, and welfare, as adding to the seafarers’ strain. When it comes to wages, they point out that real wages have not increased for many seafarers in a decade or more, while seafarers pointed to a disparity by nationality among the compensation issues.

While the happiness score is up, reaching 7.54 out of 10, the organizers believe shipping companies can do more to improve the situation for the crews at sea. In turn, it might help to alleviate some of the strains and temptations to “improve” their appearance to win the higher-paying assignments.

