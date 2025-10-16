Japan’s First Hydrogen Dual-Fuel Tugboat Delivered to Begin Demonstrations

Construction of Japan’s first hydrogen dual-fuel tugboat has been completed, with the vessel being delivered by Tsuneishi Shipbuilding. The unique vessel, which is one of the first in the world to employ a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine, was developed under a government-sponsored demonstration project to advance the technology.

Named the Ten-Oh, the 38-meter (125-foot) tugboat is equipped with a BEH2YDRO high-output hydrogen dual-fuelled ICE and a high-pressure hydrogen gas storage system with a large capacity and supply system, supplied by JPNH2YDRO, a joint venture between Tsuneishi Group and CMB.TECH. The newly delivered tugboat is powered by twin 12-cylinder hydrogen-blended engines (4,400 horsepower class) and stores around 250kg of hydrogen in high-pressure tanks.

The vessel was launched on March 25 in Fukuyama, Japan, and the delivery took place on October 15. The vessel was developed and built under The Nippon Foundation’s “Zero Emission Ships Project”, which aims to develop vessels with zero CO? emissions.

They highlight that one of the challenges in creating the tug is the need for high maneuverability and a strong engine output for its role in assisting large vessels entering and exiting a port. The design of the system, they said, ensures operational performance equivalent to conventional fuel use while enabling a significant reduction in CO2 emissions. In the unlikely event of a hydrogen fuel system failure, the vessel can continue to operate solely on marine fuel.

The Nippon Foundation reported that after completion, the vessel is scheduled to undergo demonstration experiments. Between 2025 and 2026, they plan to conduct demonstration voyages and bunkering operations.

CMB.TECH is working with various organizations to advance the demonstrations and trials of hydrogen technology. In 2023, working with the Port of Antwerp, they completed the first hydrogen tug. Known as Hydrotug 1, it was ready to begin its demonstrations in 2024 in Antwerp. It was promoted as the first tugboat in the world to be powered by combustion engines that burn hydrogen in combination with diesel.

The Nippon Foundation was supporting the development of two hydrogen-fueled vessels for demonstrations. Separately, NYK has also developed and is operating an ammonia-fueled tugboat as another demonstration of the emerging alternative fuels.