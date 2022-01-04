Technical Project Coordinator

Fassmer Technical Projects (FTP) is part of the 172 years old Fassmer Shipbuilding organization and is a global leader in the Retrofit and Refit market and offers competitive wage with generous benefits. This position offers ample opportunity for professional growth, great work culture and exposure to various sections of the Maritime Industry.

The Technical Project Coordinator will work with the Technical Director and Project Managers to arrange for deployment of FTP personnel for various projects. The Technical Service Coordinator will report to the Head of Crew Operations and will also be expected to serve as an Administrative Assistant to the General Manager.