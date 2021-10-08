Strategic Account Manager - South Florida

We are seeking a results-driven Strategic Account Manager to manage our client’s key account portfolios in the cruise industry. You will be developing client relationship management strategies, establishing strong client relationships, and suggesting innovative solutions to meet client needs.

To ensure success in this role, you should possess extensive experience and knowledge of the cruise industry as well as experience selling software/technology in a consultative sales environment.

The Role

Maintaining assigned key accounts and providing ongoing client support

Developing and implementing client relationship management strategies

Communicating with key clients to monitor client expectations and satisfaction

Establishing efficient communication channels and liaising between key clients and internal departments

Recommending and implementing improvements to the management of key client relationships

Handling client queries and finding innovative solutions for complex problems

Monitoring sales performance metrics and facilitating timely interventions

The Person

Bachelor's degree in business management, marketing, or a related field

A minimum of five years' experience as a Strategic Account Manager, or similar

Extensive experience/knowledge of day to day cruise line operations

Comfortable selling software/technology in a B2B environment

In-depth knowledge of client relationship management strategies

Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills

Great problem-solving and analytical abilities

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Must be currently authorized to work in the US, no visa or sponsorship opportunities at this time

In return for the above, our client offers an excellent base salary, performance based bonus, excellent benefits and paid time off. This is a great opportunity to join an established international leader that continues to enjoy year to year growth.

Please email your resume to: [email protected]