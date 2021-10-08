Strategic Account Manager - South Florida
We are seeking a results-driven Strategic Account Manager to manage our client’s key account portfolios in the cruise industry. You will be developing client relationship management strategies, establishing strong client relationships, and suggesting innovative solutions to meet client needs.
To ensure success in this role, you should possess extensive experience and knowledge of the cruise industry as well as experience selling software/technology in a consultative sales environment.
The Role
- Maintaining assigned key accounts and providing ongoing client support
- Developing and implementing client relationship management strategies
- Communicating with key clients to monitor client expectations and satisfaction
- Establishing efficient communication channels and liaising between key clients and internal departments
- Recommending and implementing improvements to the management of key client relationships
- Handling client queries and finding innovative solutions for complex problems
- Monitoring sales performance metrics and facilitating timely interventions
The Person
- Bachelor's degree in business management, marketing, or a related field
- A minimum of five years' experience as a Strategic Account Manager, or similar
- Extensive experience/knowledge of day to day cruise line operations
- Comfortable selling software/technology in a B2B environment
- In-depth knowledge of client relationship management strategies
- Superb interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills
- Great problem-solving and analytical abilities
- Excellent organizational and time management skills
- Must be currently authorized to work in the US, no visa or sponsorship opportunities at this time
In return for the above, our client offers an excellent base salary, performance based bonus, excellent benefits and paid time off. This is a great opportunity to join an established international leader that continues to enjoy year to year growth.
Please email your resume to: [email protected]