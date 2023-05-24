Ship's Master - Taani

Employment Type Administrative/Professional Faculty APPLY

Department: Ship Operations (OAS)

Position Title: Manager 1-Res Vessel Cptn

Job Title: Ship’s Master- Taani

Appointment Type: Administrative/Professional Faculty

Job Location: Newport

Job Summary

Ship Operations is seeking a Ship’s Master. This is a full-time (1.0 FTE), 12-month, professional faculty position.

The Ship’s Master leads and manages one of the nation’s premier, regional-class, oceanographic research vessels of the University-National Oceanographic Laboratory System (UNOLS). Operated by Oregon State University (OSU) and located in Newport, Oregon, the Research Vessel (R/V) Taani, at 199 feet (ft.), is a versatile and highly capable ocean platform that conducts research projects throughout the Pacific basin.

Serving as a faculty member of the Ship Operations group in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS), the Ship’s Master supports ocean research and helps broaden the knowledge of the marine and atmospheric environments at OSU and other research institutions through education and research.

The relief Master is responsible for the safety, security and effectiveness of the ship, crew, and embarked scientists on the Research Vessel (R/V) Taani. The mission of the R/V Taani is to support oceanographic and related research upon the ocean and inland waters.

The Ships Master will also be a key member involved in the transition to OSU’s new Regional Class Research Vessel (RCRV) the R/V Taani. Time working and living in Houma Louisiana near the ship yard (Gulf Island Ship Yard) may be required to conduct sea trials and initial commissioning of the R/V Taani.

Why OSU?

Working for Oregon State University is so much more than a job!

Oregon State University is a dynamic community of dreamers, doers, problem-solvers and change-makers. We don’t wait for challenges to present themselves — we seek them out and take them on. We welcome students, faculty and staff from every background and perspective into a community where everyone feels seen and heard. We have deep-rooted mindfulness for the natural world and all who depend on it, and together, we apply knowledge, tools and skills to build a better future for all.

FACTS:

Top 1.4% university in the world

More research funding than all public universities in Oregon combined

1 of 3 land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the U.S.

2 campuses, 11 colleges, 12 experiment stations, and Extension programs in all 36 counties

7 cultural resource centers that offer education, celebration and belonging for everyone

100+ undergraduate degree programs, 80+ graduate degrees plus hundreds of minor options and certificates

35k+ students including more than 2.3k international students and 10k students of color

217k+ alumni worldwide

For more interesting facts about OSU visit: https://oregonstate.edu/about

Locations:

Oregon State has a statewide presence with campuses in Corvallis and Bend, the OSU Portland Center and the Hatfield Marine Science Center on the Pacific Coast in Newport.

Oregon State’s beautiful, historic and state-of-the-art main campus is located in one of America’s best college towns. Corvallis is located close to the Pacific Ocean, the Cascade mountains and Oregon wine county. Nestled in the heart of the Willamette Valley, this beautiful city offers miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, a river perfect for boating or kayaking and an eclectic downtown featuring local cuisine, popular events and performances.

Total Rewards Package:

Oregon State University offers a comprehensive benefits package with benefits eligible positions that is designed to meet the needs of employees and their families including:

• Medical, Dental, Vision and Basic Life. OSU pays 95% of premiums for you and your eligible dependents.

• Retirement savings paid by the university.

• A generous paid leave package, including holidays, vacation and sick leave.

• Tuition reduction benefits for you or your qualifying dependents at OSU or the additional six Oregon Public Universities.

• Robust Work Life programs including Dual Career assistance resources, flexible work arrangements, a Family Resource Center, Affinity Groups and an Employee Assistance Program.

Future and current OSU employees can use the Benefits Calculator to learn more about the full value of the benefits provided at OSU.

Key Responsibilities

40% Stands watch at sea including navigation using electronic equipment and other means, maneuvers the vessel as necessary to conduct oceanographic work, writes logs, uses navigation charts and equipment, conducts shipboard and ship-to-shore communications, directs the seaman on watch and carries out the ship’s routine. Operates a variety of equipment including radios, radars, electronic navigation equipment, fathometers, ship control equipment and research equipment as necessary. Establishes written daily routines, watch standing instructions, night orders and other instructions as may be found necessary. Oversees the keeping of the ship’s log and other records. Provides development opportunities for deck officer ship handling and professional growth.

20% Holds the status as the supervisor of record for the ship’s crew. Provides or oversees training of crew members in their duties. Plans, assigns and approves work; disciplines and rewards; responds to grievances; hires/fires (or effectively recommends to Marine Superintendent); and prepares and signs performance evaluations/reviews.

15% Confers with the chief scientist, party chiefs and marine technicians concerning the planned or ongoing scientific work to assure that the work is accomplished to the best of the ship and crew’s ability. Scientific work may be described in written cruise instructions, standard scientific procedures, or verbally. Prepares and submits UNOLS post cruise assessment forms.

15% Assures the safe condition and operation of the vessel requiring a practical knowledge of ship stability, regulatory requirements, navigation and ship handling, oceanographic operations, ship handling, deck machinery, firefighting, and first aid/Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Requires reports from subordinates, observes operations and conducts inspections as necessary ensuring the safe, sanitary, reliable and efficient operation of the vessel and its systems, and determining the adequacy and safety of persons assigned to the vessel. Initiates prompt, effective and appropriate actions to correct deficiencies. Ensures that the current Safety Management Manual (SMM) is effectively implemented and adhered to on the vessel. Plays an active role in reviewing and making recommendations to improve the SMM.

10% Conducts ship’s business including customs, immigration, agricultural, health, sanitation, port and ship’s agents. Disburses and accounts for cash funds provided. Manages and accounts for the ship’s credit cards. Provides daily status, voyage and other written and oral reports to shore side staff as required for the safe, efficient and effective operation of the vessel. Participates in outreach and education activities associated with Ship Operations as appropriate. Performs other duties as assigned by the Marine Superintendent.

What You Will Need

United States Coast Guard (USCG) Merchant Mariner Credential endorsed as Master of Vessels, 1600GRT/3000GT upon Oceans.

Ability to fluently speak, read, and write English.

Familiarization and compliance with International Safety Management (ISM) code.

Meet United States Coast Guard (USCG) drug testing requirements prior to start date, and for the duration of employment

Valid Merchant Mariners Document, Standards of Training, Certification, and Watch keeping (STCW-95) Certificate, and Transportation Worker Credential (TWIC).

At least 4 years of underway deck officer experience.

Current USCG Radar Observer Certification.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Marine Radio Operators Permit or General Radio Operator’s License.

Valid passport prior to start date.

First Aid/ CPR training and certification.

A demonstrable commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity.

This position is designated as a critical or security-sensitive position; therefore, the incumbent must successfully complete a criminal history check and be determined to be position qualified as per University Standard: 05-010 et seq. Incumbents are required to self-report convictions and those in youth programs may have additional criminal history checks every 24 months.

What We Would Like You to Have

3 years of supervisory management experience.

Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree in a field related to oceanography.

Experience on research vessels.

Experience handling surface/sub-surface gear over the side.

Experience using Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

Medical Person in Charge (MPIC).

Fast Rescue boat training (FRB).

Proficiency with Microsoft (MS) Office Suite, Cloud base computer software.

Experience with localized ship networks.

Experience working on vessels with Dynamic Positioning (DP) capabilities.

Pay Method: Salary

Pay Period: 1st through the last day of the month

Pay Date: Last working day of the month

Recommended Full-Time Salary Range: $86,688-$151,764



Posting Detail Information

Posting Number: P06865UF

Number of Vacancies: 1

Anticipated Appointment Begin Date: 07/20/2023

Posting Date: 05/15/2023

Full Consideration Date: 06/05/2023

Closing Date: 06/30/2023

Indicate how you intend to recruit for this search: Competitive / External - open to ALL qualified applicants

Special Instructions to Applicants

To ensure full consideration, applications must be received by June 5, 2023. Applications will continue to be accepted after the full consideration date, until a sufficient applicant pool has been achieved or the position is filled. The closing date is subject to change without notice to applicants.

When applying you will be required to attach the following electronic documents:

1) A resume/CV; and

2) A cover letter indicating how your qualifications and experience have prepared you for this position.

You will also be required to submit the names of at least three professional references, their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers as part of the application process.

For additional information please contact: Kaya Johnson at [email protected] or 541-867-0225.

OSU commits to inclusive excellence by advancing equity and diversity in all that we do. We are an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer, and particularly encourage applications from members of historically underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, LGBTQ community members, and others who demonstrate the ability to help us achieve our vision of a diverse and inclusive community.

OSU will conduct a review of the National Sex Offender Public website prior to hire.

Starting salary within the salary range will be commensurate with skills, education, and experience.

This position is designated as a critical or security-sensitive position; therefore, the incumbent must successfully complete a criminal history check and be determined to be position qualified as per University Standard 05-010 et seq. Incumbents are required to self-report convictions and those in youth programs may have additional criminal history checks every 24 months. Offers of employment are contingent upon meeting all minimum qualifications including the criminal history check requirement.

Any required license and/or certification may be uploaded as License or Certification 1 (or 2, 3, 4 as needed). The online application system will allow you to attach your license/certification if the PDF file is 9MB or less. If over 9MB in size, submit to contact person listed. The license and/or certification must be received by the closing date if not uploaded with your application.

Supplemental Questions