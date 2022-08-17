Second Mate & Compliance Officer

Working Title: Second Mate and Compliance Officer (Repost)

Classification Title: Administrator I

Department Name: TS Golden Bear

Time Base: Full-time

Pay Plan: 12 month

Bargaining Unit : M80 (Management/MPP)

Employment Type: MPP – this position is part of the California State University Management Personnel Plan (MPP). No tenure or permanent status can be achieve within the MPP.

Salary Range: Hiring salary is commensurate with education, experience, and licensure.

Benefits: Premium benefit package includes outstanding health, dental and vision plans; life and disability insurances; pension (CalPERS); tuition fee waiver; and 14 paid holidays per year. See our benefits website for additional information.

Application Deadline: Open until filled. A review of applications will begin Monday, August 15, 2022.

Position Summary:

The Office of Marine Programs primary mission is to support the academic departments in the education and application of knowledge in the processes associated with all aspects of the Maritime and related industry by manning and maintaining the vessel training assets. Activities associated with Marine Programs include hands on professional development of prospective Merchant Marine Officers and support of course work in those areas.

Under the supervision of the Captain and Chief Mate, the 2nd Mate/Compliance Officer is responsible for maintenance, repair and upkeep of the training ship deck department equipment and spaces, and assisting in supervision of the training ship students, student workers and staff. As Compliance Officer you will be required to maintain the Shipboard Safety Management System.

About the California State University Maritime Academy:

Established in 1929, California State University Maritime Academy, a campus of the California State University, is the only degree-granting maritime academy on the West Coast. Located on a scenic waterfront site in Vallejo, the campus serves a student population of approximately 1100 undergraduates and 50 graduate students. The campus currently offers undergraduate degrees in Mechanical Engineering, Facilities Engineering Technology, Marine Engineering Technology, Marine Transportation, Global and Maritime Studies, and Business Administration. A master’s degree in Transportation and Engineering Management is offered as well as a number of extended learning programs and courses.

Major Responsibilities:

Maintain all shipboard compliance records, logs, manuals and reports in support of the Shipboard Safety Management System.

Partner with Chief Mate to plan and perform all deck department work for the maintenance and upkeep of the training ship. Maintain accurate shipboard safety and maintenance documentation.

Maintain all shipboard navigational equipment excluding NavLab electronics.

Collaborate with Chief Mate in preparation and completion of all ABS/USCG/MARAD inspections.

Required Qualifications:

B.S. Degree in Marine Transportation, Nautical Industrial Technology, or related field.

Second Mate's License - unlimited w/ all required STCW endorsements.

TWIC Card

Minimum of 5 years shipboard experience.

Thorough knowledge and abilities in all areas of vessel maintenance and repair. Specific areas include deck maintenance and operations, vessel stability system, ballast operations and maintenance, shipboard paint systems and application, anchoring, line handling and all shipboard life saving, damage control and firefighting equipment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Chief Mate License - unlimited

Thorough working knowledge of the ISM Code and all other State and Federal compliance requirements.

Thorough working knowledge of shipboard ballast systems; ballast treatment system and stability program.

Special Conditions:

The 2nd Mate/Compliance Officer will be required to participate in the Academy's annual training cruise of approximately 60 days as a condition of employment. The candidate will be required to work a variety of shifts that may include working days, evenings, weekends and/or holidays. The successful candidate will be subject to the Academy's random drug testing program, be required to complete a background investigation and pre-employment physical, including a drug test prior to beginning work. As required by Federal regulations, the candidate must be able to obtain a Merchant Mariners Document issued by the US Coast Guard, and a TWIC card issued by the Transportation Safety Administration. In addition, each year the candidate must pass a pre-cruise physical and drug screening for participation in the training cruise.

Physical, Mental and Environmental Conditions:

50% or more of the activities involve walking, standing, squatting, kneeling or climbing, involves lifting heavy weight objects which may exceed 50 pounds.

Is exposed to excessive noise

Is around moving machinery

Is exposed to marked changes in temperature and/or humidity

Is exposed to dust, fumes, gases, (circle)

Drives motorized equipment

Background Check: Satisfactory completion of a background check (including a criminal records check, DMV records check, fingerprinting, drug screening and physical) is required for employment. CSU will make a conditional offer of employment, which may be rescinded if the background check reveals disqualifying information, and/or it is discovered that the candidate knowingly withheld or falsified information. Failure to satisfactorily complete the background check may affect the continued employment of a current CSU employee who was conditionally offered the position.

Mandated Reporter: The person holding this position is considered a ‘mandated reporter’ under the California Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act and is required to comply with the requirements set forth in CSU Executive Order 1083 revised July 21, 2017 as a condition of employment.

Designated Position: This position is a “designated position” in the California State University’s Conflict of Interest Code. The successful candidate accepting this position is required to file Conflict of Interest forms subject to the regulations of the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Eligibility to Work: Applicants must provide proof of U.S. citizenship or authorization to work in the United States within three days of the date of hire.

Title IX: Please view the Notice of Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender or Sex and Contact Information for Title IX Coordinator at: https://www2.calstate.edu/titleix

EEO Statement: Cal Maritime is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action Employer. The university subscribes to all state and federal regulations and prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity/gender expression, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, age, disability, genetic information, medical condition, covered veteran status, or any other protected status. Reasonable Accommodations will be provided to applicants with qualifying disabilities who self-disclose by contacting the Benefits Coordinator at (707) 654-1146.

