Sales Manager Cruise Position Summary
Sales Manager, Cruise Duties and Responsibilities:
· Develops a solid, lasting, and trusting relationship between major key client(s) and company
· Addresses and resolves key client issues, opportunities, and concerns
· Develops a complete understanding of key account needs
· Manages communications between key client(s) and internal teams
· Manages global activity and projects as applicable
· Negotiates terms and conditions, and obligations, with assigned client(s)
· Works with engineering, design, sales teams, logistics, managers, and other team members to ensure the right choice of materials and services are being offered and all client needs met
· Prepares and facilitates monthly meetings with client and applicable company participants. Organize and effectively communicate action plans as required
· Meets all client needs and deliverables according to agreed upon timelines, including quote, on time delivery aftersales followup and payments
· Present to collegues and managers relevant updates based on key KPIs
· Identifies and delivers significant commercial opportunities with client(s)
· Verifies all sales planning activities captured in CRM
· Organizes market intelligence dashboards as applicable
· Provides feedback to local and global teams regarding client perception of service offering
Sales Manager, Cruise Requirements and Qualifications:
· Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently
· Goal-oriented, organized team player, self-motivated and self-directed
· Excellent interpersonal relationship skills
· Deep knowledge of the Cruise line industry
· In-depth understanding of key clients and their position in the industry
· Able to analyze data and sales statistics and translate results into better solutions
· Excellent verbal and written communication skills; must be a listener, a presenter, and a people-person
· Proven experience with CRM software and the Microsoft Office Suite, with emphasis on Excel, PowerPoint
· Strong negotiation skills
· Ability to multitask and manage more than one client account
· Proven results of delivering client solutions and meeting sales goals
Desired Skills:
· Bachelor's degree in engineering, marketing, business administration, mathematics, or equivalent relevent experience
· 7 years Marine, Cruise line or mechanical engineering experience preferred
· Proven experience in business development, account management, and/or technical sales
· Technical expertise: Understanding of available products and applications and their benefits to Vertical
General Characteristics and Qualities:
· Approaches challenges optimistically and with courage
· Entrepreneurial mindset to make decisions under uncertainty
· Agile, respectful and cross cultural awareness, leaves others with a positive impression
· Results and performance orientated (striving for achievement)
· Highly effective customer service skills (proactive)
· Strong strategic and analytical thinking: Takes initiative
Special Leadership Qualities:
· Ability to build up trust and teams (good networker)
· Positive attitude with the ability to motivate and spark enthusiasm
· Strong inter-cultural skills to manage dispersed team and ability to address and resolve conflicts
Location and Travel Requirements:
Location: Fort Lauderdale / Miami
Travel: 10% Internationally, 20% Domestically