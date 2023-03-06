Sales Manager Cruise Position Summary

Sales Manager, Cruise Duties and Responsibilities:

· Develops a solid, lasting, and trusting relationship between major key client(s) and company

· Addresses and resolves key client issues, opportunities, and concerns

· Develops a complete understanding of key account needs

· Manages communications between key client(s) and internal teams

· Manages global activity and projects as applicable

· Negotiates terms and conditions, and obligations, with assigned client(s)

· Works with engineering, design, sales teams, logistics, managers, and other team members to ensure the right choice of materials and services are being offered and all client needs met

· Prepares and facilitates monthly meetings with client and applicable company participants. Organize and effectively communicate action plans as required

· Meets all client needs and deliverables according to agreed upon timelines, including quote, on time delivery aftersales followup and payments

· Present to collegues and managers relevant updates based on key KPIs

· Identifies and delivers significant commercial opportunities with client(s)

· Verifies all sales planning activities captured in CRM

· Organizes market intelligence dashboards as applicable

· Provides feedback to local and global teams regarding client perception of service offering

Sales Manager, Cruise Requirements and Qualifications:

· Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

· Goal-oriented, organized team player, self-motivated and self-directed

· Excellent interpersonal relationship skills

· Deep knowledge of the Cruise line industry

· In-depth understanding of key clients and their position in the industry

· Able to analyze data and sales statistics and translate results into better solutions

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills; must be a listener, a presenter, and a people-person

· Proven experience with CRM software and the Microsoft Office Suite, with emphasis on Excel, PowerPoint

· Strong negotiation skills

· Ability to multitask and manage more than one client account

· Proven results of delivering client solutions and meeting sales goals

Desired Skills:

· Bachelor's degree in engineering, marketing, business administration, mathematics, or equivalent relevent experience

· 7 years Marine, Cruise line or mechanical engineering experience preferred

· Proven experience in business development, account management, and/or technical sales

· Technical expertise: Understanding of available products and applications and their benefits to Vertical

General Characteristics and Qualities:

· Approaches challenges optimistically and with courage

· Entrepreneurial mindset to make decisions under uncertainty

· Agile, respectful and cross cultural awareness, leaves others with a positive impression

· Results and performance orientated (striving for achievement)

· Highly effective customer service skills (proactive)

· Strong strategic and analytical thinking: Takes initiative

Special Leadership Qualities:

· Ability to build up trust and teams (good networker)

· Positive attitude with the ability to motivate and spark enthusiasm

· Strong inter-cultural skills to manage dispersed team and ability to address and resolve conflicts

Location and Travel Requirements:

Location: Fort Lauderdale / Miami

Travel: 10% Internationally, 20% Domestically