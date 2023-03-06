79
Sales Manager Cruise Position Summary

Published Mar 6, 2023 1:42 PM by The Maritime Executive

Sales Manager, Cruise Duties and Responsibilities:

·       Develops a solid, lasting, and trusting relationship between major key client(s) and  company

·       Addresses and resolves key client issues, opportunities, and concerns

·       Develops a complete understanding of key account needs

·       Manages communications between key client(s) and internal teams

·       Manages global activity and projects as applicable

·       Negotiates terms and conditions, and obligations, with assigned client(s)

·       Works with engineering, design, sales teams, logistics, managers, and other team members to ensure the right choice of materials and services are being offered and all client needs met

·       Prepares and facilitates monthly meetings with client and applicable company participants. Organize and effectively communicate action plans as required

·       Meets all client needs and deliverables according to agreed upon timelines, including quote, on time delivery aftersales followup and payments

·       Present to collegues and managers relevant updates based on key KPIs

·       Identifies and delivers significant commercial opportunities with client(s)

·      Verifies all sales planning activities captured in CRM

·       Organizes market intelligence dashboards as applicable

·       Provides feedback to local and global teams regarding client perception of service offering

Sales Manager, Cruise Requirements and Qualifications:

·       Able to multitask, prioritize, and manage time efficiently

·       Goal-oriented, organized team player, self-motivated and self-directed

·       Excellent interpersonal relationship skills

·       Deep knowledge of the Cruise line industry

·       In-depth understanding of key clients and their position in the industry

·       Able to analyze data and sales statistics and translate results into better solutions

·       Excellent verbal and written communication skills; must be a listener, a presenter, and a people-person

·       Proven experience with CRM software and the Microsoft Office Suite, with emphasis on Excel, PowerPoint

·       Strong negotiation skills

·       Ability to multitask and manage more than one client account

·       Proven results of delivering client solutions and meeting sales goals

Desired Skills:

·       Bachelor's degree in engineering, marketing, business administration, mathematics, or equivalent relevent experience

·       7 years Marine, Cruise line or mechanical engineering experience preferred

·       Proven experience in business development, account management, and/or technical sales

·       Technical expertise: Understanding of available products and applications and their benefits to Vertical

 

General Characteristics and Qualities:

·       Approaches challenges optimistically and with courage

·       Entrepreneurial mindset to make decisions under uncertainty

·       Agile, respectful and cross cultural awareness, leaves others with a positive impression

·       Results and performance orientated (striving for achievement)

·       Highly effective customer service skills (proactive)

·       Strong strategic and analytical thinking: Takes initiative

 

Special Leadership Qualities:

·       Ability to build up trust and teams (good networker)

·       Positive attitude with the ability to motivate and spark enthusiasm

·       Strong inter-cultural skills to manage dispersed team and ability to address and resolve conflicts

Location and Travel Requirements:

Location: Fort Lauderdale / Miami
Travel: 10% Internationally, 20% Domestically