Program Manager

Job Summary:

This role is responsible for being the main point of contact between the company and the customer and ensuring satisfaction for the customer.

Duties:

- Set a schedule with the customer that works for both the customer and the department managers

- Delegate duties to all managers and the customer as well

- Manage the project to maintain the progress and timing

- Oversee the budget and help to minimize costs

- Oversee the contract and all related issues that arise



Qualifications:

- Maritime Academy Graduate Preferred

- Bachelors in Marine Engineering, Systems Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic Technology or equivalent

- Naval Flight Officer experience is preferred

- Have project management experience on DoD programs

- PMP certification