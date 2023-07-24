44
Production Manager - Repair Yard

Core Group Resources

Published Jul 24, 2023 9:19 PM by The Maritime Executive

Core Group Resources (www.coregroupresources.com) is Americas leading recruitment company. Founded by a service academy graduate who has offshore experience, Core Group Resources expertise is unmatched in the marine offshore market, finance, IT, renewables, & non-profit for executive search, staffing, and expertise identification. For more information contact us at 281 347 4700. We are currently in the market for the following:

Job Summary:
We are seeking a Repair Yard Production Manager with broad knowledge of repairing steel hull vessels.

Production Manager Responsibilities:

  • Install all outfitting items required
  • Read and understand drawings and work off those sketches
  • Properly align various components of vessel
  • Be knowledgeable of welding and fitting and outfitting to oversee and direct crew responsibilities
  • Train and guide subordinates
  • Coordinate with Repair Manager for quality issues and inspections.
  • Review and maintain production schedules in detail and work with other crafts to maintain delivery dates as required
  • Coordinate with Maintenance and Facilities on any issues
  • Maintain proper manpower levels as needed to support schedule and budget
  • Maintain work schedules
  • Enforce safety guidelines and proper use of PPE
  • Comply with all safety procedures and guidelines, and with all company issued policies, procedures, rules, and regulations

Production Manager Requirements:

  • 5 years of experience in Marine construction, preferably Vessel repair
  • Must have good organizational skills and ability to accomplish the required assignments within designated timeframes
  • Must have ability to communicate effectively with different levels of management, craft, and different departments
  • Must have a willingness to learn new techniques
  • Must be detail orientated and have excellent follow up skills