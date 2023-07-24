Production Manager - Repair Yard
Job Summary:
We are seeking a Repair Yard Production Manager with broad knowledge of repairing steel hull vessels.
Production Manager Responsibilities:
- Install all outfitting items required
- Read and understand drawings and work off those sketches
- Properly align various components of vessel
- Be knowledgeable of welding and fitting and outfitting to oversee and direct crew responsibilities
- Train and guide subordinates
- Coordinate with Repair Manager for quality issues and inspections.
- Review and maintain production schedules in detail and work with other crafts to maintain delivery dates as required
- Coordinate with Maintenance and Facilities on any issues
- Maintain proper manpower levels as needed to support schedule and budget
- Maintain work schedules
- Enforce safety guidelines and proper use of PPE
- Comply with all safety procedures and guidelines, and with all company issued policies, procedures, rules, and regulations
Production Manager Requirements:
- 5 years of experience in Marine construction, preferably Vessel repair
- Must have good organizational skills and ability to accomplish the required assignments within designated timeframes
- Must have ability to communicate effectively with different levels of management, craft, and different departments
- Must have a willingness to learn new techniques
- Must be detail orientated and have excellent follow up skills