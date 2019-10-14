President of Marine Terminal and Logistics Company

Company Overview

Our client is a full-service Mississippi River terminal, warehousing, trucking, limestone supply and logistics provider in Memphis, Tennessee. The Company’s strategic location, extensive footprint, commodity diversification, transportation connectivity, and blue-chip customer base combine to create a unique platform for continued growth.

The Role

The successful candidate will bring an outstanding reputation as a highly skilled, results driven, personable executive of the highest integrity with a significant breadth of terminal and logistics experience. This leadership role requires possessing the experience, reputation and passion to lead and grow the Company to its fullest potential. The successful candidate has the ability to quickly become familiar with all facets of the Company’s business and will take responsibility for all financial and operational performance. The strength of the existing business combined with significant growth opportunities ahead create an exciting leadership role for a highly-motivated senior executive.

Responsibilities include:

Provide overall Company-wide leadership with full operational and financial responsibility for the business

Collaboratively develop and implement business strategies to optimize the Company’s current business, with a continued focus on driving growth and commodity diversification

Continually monitor division performance and modify direction as business needs change.

Provide strategic direction at the executive level to support well informed decision making.

Introduce and lead implementation of innovative strategies, structures and processes that engender excellent performance, collaboration, development and accountability.

Provide leadership, strategic direction and oversight in the management of the Maritime Division.

Provide management and leadership to staff. Effectively coach and mentor staff, communicate decisions and give direction within the division to champion Company values, goals, strategies and objectives.

Direct and oversee the development of innovative marketing strategies to promote the use of port and properties.

Serve as a Port representative with external organizations including executives, elected officials and staff from Port districts, local, state, national and federal agencies on topics of common interest related to the Maritime industry and that benefit the Port. Will foster these relationships to stay informed on all aspects of the maritime industry that affect the Port.

Foster positive working relationships with Port tenants as well as the community.

Advise and communicate with the holding parent regarding the Company’s performance, strategy and new business development

