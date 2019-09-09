Port of Oakland Executive Director

APPLY

The Port of Oakland includes the Oakland seaport, Oakland International Airport, and 20 miles of waterfront. The Oakland seaport is among the top ten busiest container ports in the U.S.; Oakland International Airport is the fifth largest airport in California offering over 375 daily passenger and cargo flights; and the Port’s real estate includes commercial developments such as Jack London Square and hundreds of acres of public parks and conservation areas. The Port employs approximately 500 individuals and has annual revenues of approximately $381 million.Together, through Port operations and those of its tenants and users, the Port generates more than 84,000 jobs in the region. The Port of Oakland was established in 1927 and is an independent department of the City of Oakland.

The Executive Director is responsible for carrying out the policies and directives of the Board of Port Commissioners. The Executive Director serves at the pleasure of the 7-member Board of Port Commissioners, who are nominated by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council, but who have independent authority with respect to all Port matters. The Executive Director provides oversight and maintains strategic direction of the organization through the management and leadership of senior Port executives and enhances the Port's financial and commercial assets through strategic planning and prudent development.

This position requires a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred) plus ten years of professional work experience as a senior executive leading complex organizations and managing a unique multidisciplinary team of high level professionals. Requires skills in financial management and planning as well as knowledge of public sector budgeting and administration. Experience working with labor groups and as well as a civil service system is a plus. Candidates with a combination of public and private sector experience are encouraged to apply.

Salary: DOQ.

Please apply on-line by October 4, 2019