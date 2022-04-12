Port Engineer

Location: Ketchikan, AK

Salary: $79,200.00 and amazing benefits

The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Port Engineer works shore-side supervising engineering department staff and overseeing ongoing maintenance, repair and safe operation of mechanical systems on assigned AMHS vessels. If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!

Would you like to:

Manage multiple fleet overhaul capital improvement projects

Supervise record completion for tracking overhaul and maintenance efforts

Approve equipment procurements

Work with project teams to coordinate vessel construction, overhaul and operating schedule

Supervise all engineering staff, oversee all AHMS vessel maintenance and operation activities

Evaluate contractor performance, accepting or rejecting contracted work

Estimate costs, track machinery and engine repairs

Periodically review operating and power systems on vessels, ensuring effective operation and conformance to preventative maintenance requirements

Ideally you have:

Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential endorsement as Chief Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited

OR: Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential endorsement as First Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited & two years of licensed marine engineering experience

OR: Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential endorsement as Second Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited & three years of licensed marine engineering experience

Substitutions: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in marine engineering, naval architecture, naval science, maritime operations and technology, mechanical/electrical/civil engineering, or engineering management AND two years of professional experience in marine engineering or marine engineering management to include vessel construction, repair, or conversion, ship systems and marine equipment design or shipyard management

Knowledge of current principles and practices associated with naval architecture or marine engineering and vessel construction, maintenance and repair

Knowledge of life-cycle costing and value engineering

Knowledge of materials testing against standards unique to marine environments

Knowledge of regulations guiding ship repair and maintenance

Ability to supervise ship-board engineering staff

Knowledge of administrative and management requirements relating to vessel construction and repair

Ability to solve engineering problems using computers and programmable calculators

Making it worth your while: