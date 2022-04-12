Port Engineer
Location: Ketchikan, AK
Salary: $79,200.00 and amazing benefits
The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) is hiring hard-working, focused individuals to keep Alaska moving! The Port Engineer works shore-side supervising engineering department staff and overseeing ongoing maintenance, repair and safe operation of mechanical systems on assigned AMHS vessels. If you qualify, please email your resume to [email protected] today!
Would you like to:
- Manage multiple fleet overhaul capital improvement projects
- Supervise record completion for tracking overhaul and maintenance efforts
- Approve equipment procurements
- Work with project teams to coordinate vessel construction, overhaul and operating schedule
- Supervise all engineering staff, oversee all AHMS vessel maintenance and operation activities
- Evaluate contractor performance, accepting or rejecting contracted work
- Estimate costs, track machinery and engine repairs
- Periodically review operating and power systems on vessels, ensuring effective operation and conformance to preventative maintenance requirements
Ideally you have:
- Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential endorsement as Chief Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited
- OR: Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential endorsement as First Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited & two years of licensed marine engineering experience
- OR: Possession of a license or Merchant Mariner Credential endorsement as Second Engineer (motor vessel) unlimited & three years of licensed marine engineering experience
- Substitutions: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent with a major in marine engineering, naval architecture, naval science, maritime operations and technology, mechanical/electrical/civil engineering, or engineering management AND two years of professional experience in marine engineering or marine engineering management to include vessel construction, repair, or conversion, ship systems and marine equipment design or shipyard management
- Knowledge of current principles and practices associated with naval architecture or marine engineering and vessel construction, maintenance and repair
- Knowledge of life-cycle costing and value engineering
- Knowledge of materials testing against standards unique to marine environments
- Knowledge of regulations guiding ship repair and maintenance
- Ability to supervise ship-board engineering staff
- Knowledge of administrative and management requirements relating to vessel construction and repair
- Ability to solve engineering problems using computers and programmable calculators
Making it worth your while:
- Excellent benefits package (including Health, Life, Dental, paid leave, 11 paid holidays per year and other benefits)
- Solid employer, excellent career path
- Work in your area of expertise in one of the most stunning locations in the world!