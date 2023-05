Shipbuilding

Canadian shipbuilder Seaspan has imported an all-electric tugboat from Turkish yard Sanmar, a well-known shipyard with a global presence and hundreds of harbor tugs to its name. The new electric tug will be one of three for the new HaiSea Marine fleet. The tugs were designed by prolific naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd. and will be owned and operated in partnership with the Haisla Nation. HaiSea will provide five escort and harbor tugs for the Shell/Petronas joint venture LNG...