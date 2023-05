Government

[By Genevieve Donnellon-May] Home to almost two billion people, some of the world’s most dynamic economies, and important shipping routes, South Asia is a crucial geopolitical arena and the site of increasing rivalry between two of Asia’s biggest powers—China and India. This growing competition manifests in many areas. Despite having much in common—as rising powers with nuclear weapons and large populations alongside a shared ambition of multipolarity—India and China regard each other with suspicion. This has led the two countries to try and contain the...