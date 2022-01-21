Marketing Communications Manager

The Marketing Communications Manager is responsible for creating marketing content as well as developing and coordinating the delivery of successful marketing communications programmes for the purpose of brand awareness and high-quality lead generation for key geographies and market sectors.

Applied Satellite Technology has been established for almost 30 years and is a well-respected company within the satellite communications industry; known for being technically advanced using, and developing, cutting-edge technology; this is an exciting opportunity to join a highly motivated team and develop a career in the industry.

Location: Great Yarmouth / Norwich.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities:

Devise and implement the content marketing plan for the Group target market sectors to Include case studies, use cases, white papers, videos, animations, graphics, and blogs; monitor and analyse content success

Formulate and deliver targeted market sector marketing campaigns to generate leads and support sales in achieving targets globally.

Create sales and marketing collaterals such as brochures, banners, posters using Adobe In-Design & Photoshop

Write engaging copy for the website, social media, press releases, case studies and white papers

Create e-shots, track, and report on success rates

Responsible for the social media channels, creating social media postings, supporting colleagues across the business with work social media postings, monitor and report on engagement rates

Develop and implement SEO and PPC strategies, monitor and report on KPIs

Develop marketing briefs for creative agencies

Work closely with key stakeholders across the Group to produce engaging content and compelling campaigns

Assist with other marketing tasks and projects as required.

Skills Required:

Educated to degree level in Marketing.

Excellent copywriting skills, able to work at speed with attention to detail

Microsoft Office, good working knowledge of CMS, CRM, marketing campaign systems

SEO, PPC, Google AdWords

Understanding of creative production processes – print advertising, video and animation production process and mobile apps.

Application Information

To apply send your CV with a supporting covering letter to Frederique Gerard, Corporate Communications Director – [email protected]

No Agencies