Marine Superintendent - Houston

Flag Ship Management

Published Jul 21, 2023 5:05 PM by The Maritime Executive

Our client, a large international tanker owner, is looking for an experienced Marine Superintendent/Port Captain to join their team in Houston.  In this role, you will leverage your time at sea as a C/M or Master on tankers to ensure that daily vessel operations are conducted in a safe and reliable manner.  We are looking for someone with the following:

 

  • Bachelors Degree, Maritime Academy preferred
  • Sailed C/M or Master, preference for sailing time on tankers
  • 3+ years of shoreside experience in a marine superintendent/port captain role with a tanker owner
  • Solid understanding and experience of day to day tanker ops, safety, incident investigation, crew welfare
  • Technical understanding of tanker/cargo operations, experience working through oil major vettings
  • Experience working with and strong relationships with the USCG and class a plus
  • Demonstrated understanding and experience implementing and following safety procedures
  • Must be authorized to work in the US at this time, no Visa or sponsorship at this time

 

In return for the above, our client will offer a generous base salary, potential for annual bonus, excellent benefits and paid vacation.  This is a great opportunity to join a progressive tanker company and make an immediate impact in the daily operations of their modern fleet.

 

Please submit your updated resume via our website, www.flagshipmgt.com