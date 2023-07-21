Marine Superintendent - Houston
Our client, a large international tanker owner, is looking for an experienced Marine Superintendent/Port Captain to join their team in Houston. In this role, you will leverage your time at sea as a C/M or Master on tankers to ensure that daily vessel operations are conducted in a safe and reliable manner. We are looking for someone with the following:
- Bachelors Degree, Maritime Academy preferred
- Sailed C/M or Master, preference for sailing time on tankers
- 3+ years of shoreside experience in a marine superintendent/port captain role with a tanker owner
- Solid understanding and experience of day to day tanker ops, safety, incident investigation, crew welfare
- Technical understanding of tanker/cargo operations, experience working through oil major vettings
- Experience working with and strong relationships with the USCG and class a plus
- Demonstrated understanding and experience implementing and following safety procedures
- Must be authorized to work in the US at this time, no Visa or sponsorship at this time
In return for the above, our client will offer a generous base salary, potential for annual bonus, excellent benefits and paid vacation. This is a great opportunity to join a progressive tanker company and make an immediate impact in the daily operations of their modern fleet.
Please submit your updated resume via our website, www.flagshipmgt.com