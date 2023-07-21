Marine Superintendent - Houston

Our client, a large international tanker owner, is looking for an experienced Marine Superintendent/Port Captain to join their team in Houston. In this role, you will leverage your time at sea as a C/M or Master on tankers to ensure that daily vessel operations are conducted in a safe and reliable manner. We are looking for someone with the following:

Bachelors Degree, Maritime Academy preferred

Sailed C/M or Master, preference for sailing time on tankers

3+ years of shoreside experience in a marine superintendent/port captain role with a tanker owner

Solid understanding and experience of day to day tanker ops, safety, incident investigation, crew welfare

Technical understanding of tanker/cargo operations, experience working through oil major vettings

Experience working with and strong relationships with the USCG and class a plus

Demonstrated understanding and experience implementing and following safety procedures

Must be authorized to work in the US at this time, no Visa or sponsorship at this time

In return for the above, our client will offer a generous base salary, potential for annual bonus, excellent benefits and paid vacation. This is a great opportunity to join a progressive tanker company and make an immediate impact in the daily operations of their modern fleet.

Please submit your updated resume via our website, www.flagshipmgt.com