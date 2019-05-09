Marine Project Manager

JOB PURPOSE/SUMMARY:

Develops project plans and deliverables, directs all project phases and acts as primary project contact on marine exhaust gas scrubber projects moderate complexity or secondary project contact on medium to large projects. Ensures that goals or objectives are accomplished within prescribed time frame and funding parameters through project team members and organizational sponsors/stakeholders. Projects will encompass the following major components: planning, staffing, implementation, control and evaluation.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Defines and creates project plans considering time frame, funding limitations, staffing requirements, regulations, resource availability and customer contractual requirements.

Acts as primary liaison between customer, project staff, subcontractors, vendors and internal company personnel.

Manages development of project execution strategy including planning, vessel selection, vessel modification, vendor and subcontractor support requirements, contractual requirements, Health, Safety, Security and Environmental impacts and mitigation measures.

Ensures compliance with overall Health, Safety, Security and Environmental standards for the project.

Coordinates staffing for each phase of the project; obtains approval and arranges for recruitment or assignment of project team members and consultants/contractors.

Confers with project staff to outline work plan and assign duties, responsibilities, and scope of authority; provides or facilitates technical advice and problem resolution support.

Coaches, mentors, motivates and directs project team members and contractors, and influences them to take positive action and accountability for their work to ensure project progresses on schedule and within prescribed budget.

Provides recommendations, with documented business case, on whether to perform work in-house or subcontract.

Ensures company performance against contractual commitments with customer and ensures customer satisfaction with projects of low to moderate complexity and risk.

Follows established processes for monitoring and integrating all project elements and communications concerning change management processes and decisions.

Advises Head of Technical on project expenditure decisions.

Reviews status reports prepared by project personnel and modifies schedules or plans as required.

Coordinates the operational aspects of ongoing projects and serves as liaison between project teams and other parts of the organization.

Proactively identifies dependencies between teams and ensures communications to align on project delivery criteria.

Uses financial reporting, trend and variance analyses and other performance measures to develop/modify project plans to mitigate risk.

Negotiates small to medium project or contract changes and incorporates changes into project control systems to maintain work statements, cost and schedule baselines.

Ensures all projects adhere to project methodology compliance standards set by the company.

Tracks project deliverables using appropriate tools and prepares project reports for management, customer, or others to ensure appropriate project cadence.

Evaluates project upon close-out and documents lessons learned.

KNOWLEDGE SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Understanding of marine transportation line of business, including division objectives, customer base, and company protocols and relevant technology platforms.

Understanding of project management methodologies, tools and techniques.

Microsoft Project or other project management software proficiency.

Proficient use of Microsoft Office products (Word, Excel, SharePoint, PowerPoint, Visio)

Knowledge of the maritime industry required.

Proven project management track record driving projects to 100% completion, on schedule and to stakeholder satisfaction.

Assists writing and managing RFP's, scoring vendors and facilitating selection.

Ability to communicate technical/complex information to non-technical people both verbally and in writing.

Excellent interpersonal relationship skills to effectively interact with customers.

Strong leadership qualities including diplomacy and ability to interface with cross-functional teams such as Finance, IT and Supply Chain.

Comfortable creating and making presentations to all levels of the organization.

Ability to establish and maintain cooperation, understanding, trust and credibility.

Ability to meet budget requirements and track/contain expenses.

Excellent time management and demonstrated ability to meet deadlines.

Excellent analytical, problem solving and organizational skills.

Ability to work independently and accomplish work through others.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

This position generally requires a Bachelor's degree (B. S.) in marine transportation, mechanical engineering, science & technology, or a related field; 2 - 4 years related experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Must be working towards Project management professional (PMP) certification.