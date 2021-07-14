121
Marine Operations Administrative Assistant

Published Jul 14, 2021 1:34 PM by The Maritime Executive

Employment Type Volunteer
Summary:  Support Marine Operations department on-site and remote staff with administrative assistance and coordination.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (Include But Not Limited To)

  • Assist Marine Operations Department on-site and remote staff:
  • Maintain files of correspondence and other documentation as required
  • Coordinate meetings and events, including as necessary: scheduling, agendas, minutes of meetings, booking conference rooms and other facilities, and coordinating presentations
  • Manage office supplies
  • Draft and revise documents as requested
  • Compile and publish Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
  • Assist Safety Manager:
  • Format, revise, publish, and file Safety Management System (SMS) documents and records as directed
  • Coordinate and support administratively internal and external audit meetings
  • Maintain a working knowledge of the Company SMS and assist the Safety Manager to ensure safe working practices are followed on Company ships
  • Assist Crewing Manager:
  • Complete and submit applications for crew certificates and documents such as: Seaman’s books, Flag State Endorsements, and Rating Certificates
  • Track crew certificates expiration dates and facilitate renewals
  • Submit Maritime Training Center (MTC) training requests on behalf of crew
  • Assist Nautical Operations Manager:
  • Filing port reports and other port-related documentation
  • Administrative support for advancement training marine crew and staff
  • Travel and Vendor Coordination:
  • Assist various department managers with coordination of ship visits or other travel for vendors and staff
  • Other duties as assigned