Marine Operations Administrative Assistant
|Employment Type
|Volunteer
Summary: Support Marine Operations department on-site and remote staff with administrative assistance and coordination.
Description:
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (Include But Not Limited To)
- To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
- Assist Marine Operations Department on-site and remote staff:
- Maintain files of correspondence and other documentation as required
- Coordinate meetings and events, including as necessary: scheduling, agendas, minutes of meetings, booking conference rooms and other facilities, and coordinating presentations
- Manage office supplies
- Draft and revise documents as requested
- Compile and publish Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)
- Assist Safety Manager:
- Format, revise, publish, and file Safety Management System (SMS) documents and records as directed
- Coordinate and support administratively internal and external audit meetings
- Maintain a working knowledge of the Company SMS and assist the Safety Manager to ensure safe working practices are followed on Company ships
- Assist Crewing Manager:
- Complete and submit applications for crew certificates and documents such as: Seaman’s books, Flag State Endorsements, and Rating Certificates
- Track crew certificates expiration dates and facilitate renewals
- Submit Maritime Training Center (MTC) training requests on behalf of crew
- Assist Nautical Operations Manager:
- Filing port reports and other port-related documentation
- Administrative support for advancement training marine crew and staff
- Travel and Vendor Coordination:
- Assist various department managers with coordination of ship visits or other travel for vendors and staff
- Other duties as assigned