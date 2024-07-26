Director, Marine Safety at the National Transportation Safety Board

[By NTSB]

Description

The Director, Office of Marine Safety, position at the National Transportation Safety Board, is responsible for providing executive-level management and oversight of the Office of Marine Safety (OMS), which investigates, analyzes, develops, and prepares detailed reports and proposed probable cause determinations of all major marine casualties that occur in the U.S. or that involve U.S. flagged vessels anywhere in the world.

Major duties include, but are not limited to:

Plans, manages, directs, and evaluates the work of the OMS. Provides direction to professional engineers, marine accident investigators, and other technical and support staff to assure high quality marine accident investigations. Implements and exercises NTSB policies and guidelines.

Manages the accident investigation process and oversees accident report preparation to ensure timely and appropriate response to the Board. Under delegated authority, initiates accident investigations to implement the NTSB Congressional mandate and NTSB priorities.. Ensures all factors of accidents/incidents have been identified, objectively examined, and documented. Determines probable cause(s) of each accident.

Develops a strategic and annual operating plan for the implementation of short-term and long-term objectives for the OMS.

Coordinates OMS programs with other Federal, state, and local government agencies, industry groups, and foreign governments, as appropriate. Initiates activities aimed at promoting the public image of the work of the NTSB. Meets with high-ranking officials to develop and negotiate the implementation of national and international goals and objectives, as appropriate.

Establishes and maintains liaison with international and domestic industry, safety groups, labor organizations, associations, Congress, Federal regulators, etc. Provides authoritative advice and expertise in the development of industry standards and regulations, technology, and new applications of existing technology. Provides Congressional testimony, as needed. Represents the NTSB and serves as a member of the U.S. delegation at international meetings on accident investigation issues.

To apply, candidates must submit their application and all required documents (resume, Executive Core Qualifications and Mandatory Technical Qualifications) via USAJOBS at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/798796000/preview - NOTE: No applications will be accepted outside the USAJOBS site.

Requirements

U.S. Citizenship.

Males born after 12/31/59 must be registered for Selective Service.

Resume and supporting documents (see "How to Apply" section.).

Suitability for Federal employment.

Financial Interest in transportation enterprises will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Bargaining Unit Position: No

Direct Deposit is required.

Newly appointed SES members must serve a 1-year probationary period.

Selectee will be required to complete and submit an Executive Personnel Financial Disclosure Report, OGE-278, prior to entering the position and annually thereafter.

Veterans preference is not applicable to the Senior Executive Service.

This is a career reserved position in the Senior Executive Service (SES).

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

The ability to obtain and maintain a Top clearance is required.

The critical nature of the work of this position requires the incumbent to be available 24 hours per day, seven days a week.

To apply, candidates must submit their application and all required documents (resume, Executive Core Qualifications and Mandatory Technical Qualifications) via https://www.usajobs.gov/job/798796000/preview - NOTE: No applications will be accepted outside the USAJOBS site.