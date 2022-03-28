In-House Counsel

Description/Job Summary

This is a full time position located at our Corporate Office in Manhattan. The In House Counsel is directly responsible and accountable to the Executive Vice President & General Counsel.

Responsibilities/Duties

The In House Counsel supports and implements strategies related to the Legal, Compliance and Sales Departments.

Review, draft, and negotiate diverse legal documentation, including commercial contracts, corporate documentation, loan agreements, mortgages, construction contracts, leases, vessel charters, and towage agreements.

Oversight and case management of general litigation, including employee practices liability, environmental claims, and contractual litigation. Actual litigation is outsourced.

Coordination and collaboration with other company executives on compliance program upgrade and implementation.

Responsibility for development, maintenance and implementation of employee manuals, corporate policies, and benefit plans.

Coordinating with Sales Department regarding customer contracts and Company tariffs.

Assisting company executives with media, customer, and government relations.

Substantial interface between company management, outside counsel, and customers.

Development and implementation of efficiencies and new cost controls in the administration of the business.

Special projects as assigned by company Vice Presidents.

Project Management for RFP’s, both government and private sector. This involves but not limited to breaking down legal issues and risk exposure to managing VP’s to answer specialized questions in their field of expertise. Performs final review of completed document for errors and risk assessment.

Other duties as assigned.

Required Experience

Must have strong analytical, writing, and presentation skills.

In depth knowledge of general contract and corporate law principles.

Excellent negotiation skills and understanding of the economics of deal making.

Knowledge of legal and regulatory requirements of marine transportation industry.

General knowledge of Excel and general Office computer programs.

Ability to act as a resource and advisor for other company managers on diverse management issues.

Required Education

Law degree and admission to practice law in New York required.

Must have three to five years experience practicing law.

Details

