HVACR Engineer

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 03:56:27

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

  • Maintain ship's main refrigeration plant and all other refrigeration machinery onboard (including condenser and strainer cleaning)
  • Maintain main air conditioning chiller units and hospital air conditioning plant and all other units onboard (including cleaning strainers and heat exchangers)
  • Maintain required log books and keep proper records of maintenance carried out in the Company's planned maintenance system
  • Ensure adequate supply of refrigerant gas, refrigerant lubricating oil, and spare parts onboard as well as ensure refrigeration tools are kept in good working order and in good supply
  • Maintain spares cabinets and spare parts therein and refrigeration storeroom and tools therein
  • Maintain air handlers, including the cleaning of air handlers filters in the vent stations
  • Maintain chilled water, condenser circulation, and sea water air conditioning pumps
  • Stand watch in the machinery spaces if required, according to Certificate of Competency capacity
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

  • Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values
  • Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability
  • Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills
  • Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/1 is preferred but not essential
  • Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4
  • Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1
  • Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English
  • Full, clean driving license is preferred. May be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:

  • Successful completion of Onboarding program
  • Appropriate training and experience in refrigeration and air conditioning systems preferred
  • High School Diploma required 