HVACR Engineer
Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:
- Maintain ship's main refrigeration plant and all other refrigeration machinery onboard (including condenser and strainer cleaning)
- Maintain main air conditioning chiller units and hospital air conditioning plant and all other units onboard (including cleaning strainers and heat exchangers)
- Maintain required log books and keep proper records of maintenance carried out in the Company's planned maintenance system
- Ensure adequate supply of refrigerant gas, refrigerant lubricating oil, and spare parts onboard as well as ensure refrigeration tools are kept in good working order and in good supply
- Maintain spares cabinets and spare parts therein and refrigeration storeroom and tools therein
- Maintain air handlers, including the cleaning of air handlers filters in the vent stations
- Maintain chilled water, condenser circulation, and sea water air conditioning pumps
- Stand watch in the machinery spaces if required, according to Certificate of Competency capacity
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)
The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:
- Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values
- Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability
- Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills
- Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/1 is preferred but not essential
- Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4
- Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1
- Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English
- Full, clean driving license is preferred. May be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities
Education and Experience
The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required:
- Successful completion of Onboarding program
- Appropriate training and experience in refrigeration and air conditioning systems preferred
- High School Diploma required