HVACR Engineer

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 03:56:27

Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

Maintain ship's main refrigeration plant and all other refrigeration machinery onboard (including condenser and strainer cleaning)

Maintain main air conditioning chiller units and hospital air conditioning plant and all other units onboard (including cleaning strainers and heat exchangers)

Maintain required log books and keep proper records of maintenance carried out in the Company's planned maintenance system

Ensure adequate supply of refrigerant gas, refrigerant lubricating oil, and spare parts onboard as well as ensure refrigeration tools are kept in good working order and in good supply

Maintain spares cabinets and spare parts therein and refrigeration storeroom and tools therein

Maintain air handlers, including the cleaning of air handlers filters in the vent stations

Maintain chilled water, condenser circulation, and sea water air conditioning pumps

Stand watch in the machinery spaces if required, according to Certificate of Competency capacity

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications (Knowledge, Skills, Abilities, and Requirements)

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required:

Supportive of Mercy Ships mission and vision, and committed to its core values

Understand and apply servant leadership, work collaboratively with integrity and demonstrate accountability

Able to live in and contribute to community life, requiring stable and healthy interpersonal skills

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/1 is preferred but not essential

Has successfully completed Basic Safety Training in accordance with STCW A-VI/1-1 to 1-4

Has successfully completed Crowd Management Training in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1

Ability to effectively understand and communicate in clear English

Full, clean driving license is preferred. May be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Education and Experience

The requirements listed below are representative of the education and/or experience required: