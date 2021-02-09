HR Manager

Tugs & Salvage

By Ankur Kundu 02-08-2021 07:49:00

When the Indian Finance Ministry unveiled its budget for FY 2021, it revealed that the country's shipping sector will receive a much-needed boost. However, the grand winner was the ship recycling sector. Last week, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the country's ship recycling capacity will be doubled by 2024. She also laid stress on the increasing efforts being made by the Indian government to woo in more ships from Japan and EU countries. This act could create 150,000...