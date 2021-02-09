HR Manager
Benefits
- Health and Dental
- 401K w/ employer contribution match
- Paid Time Off
- Long term, direct hire, employment opportunity
Job Summary:
We have an immediate opening for an HR Manager in New York Harbor’s premier and renowned ship repair and drydock facility. Boasting the largest drydock in New York Harbor and no draft limitations, we have the ability to service large commercial and government vessels.
Required Skills / Qualifications:
- Proven HR track record with prior shipyard employment experience
- Demonstratable experience with HR Metrics
- Excellent active listening, negotiation and presentation skills
- In depth knowledge of labor laws and HR best practice
Responsibilities & Duties
- Developing and implementing HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy
- Bridging management and employee relations by addressing demands, grievances and other issues
- Managing the recruitment and selection process
- Maintain compensation and benefits programs
Compensation: $80,000.00