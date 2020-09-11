Government Marine Sales Representative

By The Maritime Executive 09-09-2020 04:48:42

Calling on US Navy, US Coast Guard, and Military Sealift Command in order to generate orders and to be included on future RFP's (Request for Proposal).

Ideal candidate will have extensive contacts within the government marine sector and a background in sales or business development.

Knowledge of shipboard systems including propulsion, controls, automation, and navigation is helpful.

This position will be a home based position in the Norfolk, VA metropolitan area or in Washington, DC.

US Citizenship is required for this position. Successful applicants will be asked to undergo a pre-employment drug screen and background check.