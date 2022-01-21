Global Customer Support Technician

Application Closing Date Feb 25 2022 APPLY

We're seeking a multi-skilled technician with strong troubleshooting experience looking for a varied and challenging customer-facing role.

Applied Satellite Technology has been established for over 27 years and are a well-respected company within the satellite communications industry; known for being a technically advanced company with high staff retention and cutting-edge technology; this is an exciting opportunity to join the team and propel your career. This position would suit a multi-skilled technician with strong troubleshooting experience looking for a varied and challenging customer-facing role.

This role reports to the Global Customer Technical Support Team Leader.

Location: Great Yarmouth with some work from home options once trained.

The role will be based in Great Yarmouth and will require working 37½ hours per week, this initially will involve a training program Monday – Friday and once this period is complete the role holder will move onto the 24/7 Shift Rota working a combination of Mornings, Days, Evenings and Weekends. The role also is part of a tiered structure offering a clear path for progression within the department and with further earning potential.

Primary Duties & Responsibilities:

Handling external and internal customer enquiries received by email/telephone / Skype/ticketing system / personal visit, with the aim of delivering a same day solution to the customer.

Ensuring all incidents reach a satisfactory resolution.

Ensuring all customer requests are completed professionally and efficiently.

Maintaining an electronic record via our CRM system of all technical and non-technical tasks carried out for external and internal customers.

Prioritisation of tasks to ensure that service level agreement targets are met, and any urgent customer requirements are dealt with in a timely fashion.

Ability to communicate well internally and with customers, adapting fluidly to different audiences ranging from highly technical to non-technical

Provide customers with relevant documentation and resources based on their requirements

Adding, removing, and editing of Firewall and NAT rules within the AST POP

Management of IP addresses including customer-specific ranges and requirements

Aptitude to learn and retain large amounts of technical information in a proactive manner

Liaise with 3rd parties to ensure prompt resolutions.

Offshore / Vessel site visits will be required to support Customer installations and repairs globally

Be responsible for the tracking of all customer equipment sent to AST for repair.

Coordinate and carry out all customer repairs.

Skills Required:

Technical qualifications to HND level or equivalent apprenticeship/work experience.

Experience in working in a technical support environment with a track record of delivering high-level customer service.

A proven track record with Remote Support (Remote Desktop/Team Viewer) and well as phone support.

Application Information

If you are interested in this position or similar roles, please send your CV to our Global Technical Support Manager: Gary Chaplin – [email protected]

Based in Great Yarmouth, AST is an established but dynamic global business with 120 staff in the UK. Please visit: www.theastgroup.com

Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.

No Agencies