Global Customer Support Technician
|Application Closing Date
|Feb 25 2022
We're seeking a multi-skilled technician with strong troubleshooting experience looking for a varied and challenging customer-facing role.
Applied Satellite Technology has been established for over 27 years and are a well-respected company within the satellite communications industry; known for being a technically advanced company with high staff retention and cutting-edge technology; this is an exciting opportunity to join the team and propel your career. This position would suit a multi-skilled technician with strong troubleshooting experience looking for a varied and challenging customer-facing role.
This role reports to the Global Customer Technical Support Team Leader.
Location: Great Yarmouth with some work from home options once trained.
The role will be based in Great Yarmouth and will require working 37½ hours per week, this initially will involve a training program Monday – Friday and once this period is complete the role holder will move onto the 24/7 Shift Rota working a combination of Mornings, Days, Evenings and Weekends. The role also is part of a tiered structure offering a clear path for progression within the department and with further earning potential.
Primary Duties & Responsibilities:
- Handling external and internal customer enquiries received by email/telephone / Skype/ticketing system / personal visit, with the aim of delivering a same day solution to the customer.
- Ensuring all incidents reach a satisfactory resolution.
- Ensuring all customer requests are completed professionally and efficiently.
- Maintaining an electronic record via our CRM system of all technical and non-technical tasks carried out for external and internal customers.
- Prioritisation of tasks to ensure that service level agreement targets are met, and any urgent customer requirements are dealt with in a timely fashion.
- Ability to communicate well internally and with customers, adapting fluidly to different audiences ranging from highly technical to non-technical
- Provide customers with relevant documentation and resources based on their requirements
- Adding, removing, and editing of Firewall and NAT rules within the AST POP
- Management of IP addresses including customer-specific ranges and requirements
- Aptitude to learn and retain large amounts of technical information in a proactive manner
- Liaise with 3rd parties to ensure prompt resolutions.
- Offshore / Vessel site visits will be required to support Customer installations and repairs globally
- Be responsible for the tracking of all customer equipment sent to AST for repair.
- Coordinate and carry out all customer repairs.
Skills Required:
- Technical qualifications to HND level or equivalent apprenticeship/work experience.
- Experience in working in a technical support environment with a track record of delivering high-level customer service.
- A proven track record with Remote Support (Remote Desktop/Team Viewer) and well as phone support.
Application Information
If you are interested in this position or similar roles, please send your CV to our Global Technical Support Manager: Gary Chaplin – [email protected]
Based in Great Yarmouth, AST is an established but dynamic global business with 120 staff in the UK. Please visit: www.theastgroup.com
Applicants must have the right to work in the UK.
No Agencies