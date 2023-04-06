European Media Sales

The premier U.S.-based maritime publishing company is seeking to hire an experienced media sales manager for the European region. Print and digital advertising sales experience is preferable, and a maritime background is desirable. Five or more years of sales experience is required. The position is remote, and the candidate will be provided with the necessary tools, including administrative and editorial assistance.

Candidate must have excellent customer relations skills and manage client data and information in a robust CRM software program. Also, they must have the ability to work efficiently with the editorial, administrative, and production staff.

We are looking for a professional salesperson who is a closer. Phone skills are of the utmost importance, as is being persistent and meticulous when following up with clients via email and social media.

The position will require travel (less than 10%) to trade shows and events in the European region. The position includes a base salary, commissions, and expenses.

Please direct applications here.