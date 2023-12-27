Electrical Engineer – Marine & Offshore Industries

We are seeking a skilled Electrical Engineer with a strong emphasis on design to join the team in Newport News, VA, Seattle, WA, or Portland, OR locations. The ideal candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing electrical systems and solutions for various projects within the Marine, Offshore, and Defense industries. This role requires a deep understanding of electrical engineering principles, a proven track record in design, and the ability to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams to ensure the successful execution of projects.

Key Responsibilities:

Electrical System Design: Design and develop marine electrical systems, including power distribution, lighting, communication, control systems, instrumentation, and safety systems, adhering to industry standards and regulations such as IEEE, USCG and ABS.

Electrical Studies: Perform power system analysis with SKM, Matlab/Simulink or similar software for Short Circuit Analysis, Load flow studies, motor starting studies, harmonic analysis, protective relay coordination, arc flash studies, transient stability simulation.

Project Planning: Collaborate with project managers, clients, and cross-functional teams to define project requirements, scope, and objectives. Participate in project planning, budgeting, and scheduling discussions.

Technical Documentation: Create detailed technical specifications, schematics, diagrams, and other documentation necessary for the design, implementation, and maintenance of electrical systems.

Component Selection: Identify and select appropriate electrical components, equipment, and materials for each project, considering factors such as reliability, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility. Includes selection for power transformers, MV and LV switchboards, MCC’s, variable speed drives, battery and battery charger, UPS and power distribution.

Risk Assessment: Conduct risk assessments to identify potential hazards, ensure safety compliance, and implement mitigation measures in accordance with industry standards and regulations.

Testing and Validation: Develop testing procedures and protocols to validate the functionality and performance of electrical systems. Analyze test data and make necessary adjustments to optimize system performance.

Collaboration: Work closely with other engineers, technicians, and stakeholders to ensure seamless integration of electrical systems with mechanical, structural, and control systems.

Troubleshooting: Diagnose and resolve electrical issues, malfunctions, and discrepancies that arise during system installation, commissioning, and operation.

Continuous Improvement: Stay up to date with industry trends, technological advancements, and best practices in electrical engineering. Propose and implement innovative solutions to enhance system efficiency and performance.

Regulatory Compliance: Ensure all electrical designs and systems adhere to relevant maritime, oil and gas industry standards, as well as international electrical codes and safety regulations.

Qualifications and Requirements:

Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering.

Professional Engineering (PE) license is preferred.

Minimum ten years’ proven experience in electrical system design, preferably within the maritime or oil and gas sectors.

Proficiency in relevant design and simulation software tools (e.g., AutoCAD, MATLAB, ETAP).

Strong understanding of industry-specific regulations, standards, and guidelines including IEEE, USCG and Marine Class Society Regulations.

Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Effective communication skills to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams and present complex technical information to non-technical stakeholders.

Attention to detail and a commitment to producing high-quality work.

Flexibility to adapt to changing project requirements and priorities.

Applicants must be legally authorized for employment in the United States without need for current or future employer-sponsored authorization.

Ability to obtain and maintain a U.S. DoD PCL throughout employment is required.

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work on challenging and impactful projects.

Professional growth and development through continuous learning and exposure to cutting-edge technologies.

Collaborative and innovative work environment.

