Dockmaster
Description: Responsible for all dry dock activities.
Our Shipyard History: Founded in 1916 by D. R. Dunlap, our Gulf Coast shipyard first began as the Alabama Dry Dock and Shipbuilding Company. It was one of the original nine emergency yards funded by the U.S. Maritime Commission during WWII, becoming one of the largest employers in Southern Alabama while producing Liberty Ships and T-2 Tankers for the war effort.
Over the years the shipyard has employed thousands of people, notably including Jimmy Buffet, his dad JD Buffet and Hank Williams Senior.
Now called Alabama Shipyard, our fully-equipped facility is a fundamental part of Mobile’s history. And our team is dedicated to upholding Mobile's longstanding tradition of first-class service on the Gulf Coast.
Position Summary:
We operate one of the largest floating dry docks in the US. With its 46,400-ton capacity and wingwall cranes, it is an impressive dry-dock.
- Accommodates ships up to Cape size
- Normal maximum draft over 6 feet keel blocks is 32 feet (9.75 m.)
- Two 35 metric-ton wingwall cranes
- Multi-crafted workforce and experienced dry dock crews are available around the clock
Essential job duties include:
- Operates and manages the dry dock activities
- Responsible for technical work in docking, rigging, hauling and undocking vessels
- Must have considerable knowledge of structure of vessels, stress points, load factors, cradle positioning and blocking of vessels
- Assists engineering with stability calculations and docking plan developments
- Ability to plan, organize, manage, and communicate well with others
- Maintains compliance with Company policies, safety standards and good housekeeping practices
Knowledge and Skills Required:
- Must have proven dockmaster experience in a commercial shipyard environment
- Eight years of increasingly responsible experience in a production environment in a shipyard
- Five years increasingly responsible experience in a supervisory capacity
- Experience working with ship superintendents, port engineers, craft supervisors and Department Managers is required
- Experience and working knowledge of all specific operations of the Docking Department as they relate to a floating dry dock process
- Degree in marine engineering or naval architecture or related areas or any equivalent combination of experience and training which results in the required knowledge, skills and abilities
What we offer:
- Competitive base salary and overall compensation package
- 401K
- Full benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision
- Generous PTO, vacation, sick, and holiday schedule
- Company paid Life, STD, and LTD Insurance coverage
Alabama Shipyard is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetics or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.
Drug Free Workplace