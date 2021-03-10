Dockmaster

By The Maritime Executive 03-10-2021 02:35:38

Description: Responsible for all dry dock activities.

Our Shipyard History: Founded in 1916 by D. R. Dunlap, our Gulf Coast shipyard first began as the Alabama Dry Dock and Shipbuilding Company. It was one of the original nine emergency yards funded by the U.S. Maritime Commission during WWII, becoming one of the largest employers in Southern Alabama while producing Liberty Ships and T-2 Tankers for the war effort.

Over the years the shipyard has employed thousands of people, notably including Jimmy Buffet, his dad JD Buffet and Hank Williams Senior.

Now called Alabama Shipyard, our fully-equipped facility is a fundamental part of Mobile’s history. And our team is dedicated to upholding Mobile's longstanding tradition of first-class service on the Gulf Coast.

Position Summary:

We operate one of the largest floating dry docks in the US. With its 46,400-ton capacity and wingwall cranes, it is an impressive dry-dock.

Accommodates ships up to Cape size

Normal maximum draft over 6 feet keel blocks is 32 feet (9.75 m.)

Two 35 metric-ton wingwall cranes

Multi-crafted workforce and experienced dry dock crews are available around the clock

Essential job duties include:

Operates and manages the dry dock activities

Responsible for technical work in docking, rigging, hauling and undocking vessels

Must have considerable knowledge of structure of vessels, stress points, load factors, cradle positioning and blocking of vessels

Assists engineering with stability calculations and docking plan developments

Ability to plan, organize, manage, and communicate well with others

Maintains compliance with Company policies, safety standards and good housekeeping practices

Knowledge and Skills Required:

Must have proven dockmaster experience in a commercial shipyard environment

Eight years of increasingly responsible experience in a production environment in a shipyard

Five years increasingly responsible experience in a supervisory capacity

Experience working with ship superintendents, port engineers, craft supervisors and Department Managers is required

Experience and working knowledge of all specific operations of the Docking Department as they relate to a floating dry dock process

Degree in marine engineering or naval architecture or related areas or any equivalent combination of experience and training which results in the required knowledge, skills and abilities

What we offer:

Competitive base salary and overall compensation package

401K

Full benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision

Generous PTO, vacation, sick, and holiday schedule

Company paid Life, STD, and LTD Insurance coverage

Alabama Shipyard is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We prohibit discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, genetics or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

Drug Free Workplace