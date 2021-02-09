Director of Shipyard Operations

By The Maritime Executive 02-09-2021 04:25:47

Job Summary:

We are seeking a Director of Shipyard Operations for a prominent Yacht Facility in South Florida. The ideal candidate will have extensive Maritime experience, including strong working knowledge of the Superyacht Industry.

This position is a vital leadership role with more than 20 direct reports, overseeing operations and maintenance of all Travel-Lifts, Cranes, Fork-Lifts, and other heavy equipment.

Key responsibilities include managing the safety, productivity, and maintenance of the Shipyard, maintaining highly professional inter-personal skills while always having a mind focused on safety.

Additionally, the Director of Operations will monitor, audit, and manage all partner contractors that have access or request access to the facility. This responsibility is equally important to other duties as a reflection upon the overall Shipyard.

Benefits

Full Benefit Package

Vacation

Paid Holidays

Competitive Base Salary & Bonus Plan

Specific responsibilities include but are not limited to:

A deep understanding of the Superyacht Industry.

Experienced & Proven Leader.

Strong communication skills.

Marine Rigging & Lift Operations.

Expert – Microsoft Office.

Ability to read, comprehend and follow complicated verbal and written instructions.

Strong safety orientation.

Standing and walking required for 90% of work time. Ability to lift, carry and hold up to 50 pounds.

Engineering Background. Education / Experience:

BS in Engineering, preferably in Marine, Naval Architecture/Engineering (Shipbuilding).

3+ Years of experience in a shipyard as a Project Manager.

10 Years of Marine Industry experience is required.

Excellent communication skills, including English.

Must have superyacht knowledge, preferably with a technical, new-build, engineering, or refit background.

This position is an excellent opportunity to join a dynamic team and work closely with the crew, owners, and shipyard staff to deliver a first-class service and ensure all projects are delivered to the highest standards.



Compensation: $120,000.00