Director of Compliance

Our client is a premier industry-leading marine transportation company that is in a mode of notable growth and expansion.

We seek a highly capable, process-driven and motivated Director of Compliance to manage the transformation of the regulatory compliance and safety programs for our client during a period of industry transition and change.

The Director of Compliance will be responsible for building and directing the regulatory compliance and safety programs for the company, implementing programs within the fleets and leading cross-functional teams within a fast-paced and traditionally under-regulated environment.

The successful candidate will have the proven ability to effectively communicate and influence individuals from the Board Room to the Deck and will have a strong bias for action with the demonstrated ability of implementing best practices and rigor in process within entrepreneurial environment. You will have the ability to influence the team, gain trust and buy-in while managing significant change in what is known as a culture that has traditionally not required a deep adherence to regulation. Ideally you will have come out of the Marine industry (ex: U.S. Coast Guard, Shipping, LNG, Cruise ship) where regulatory compliance and safety is at the forefront.

The Director of Compliance will be required to manage change while exercising a significant level of patience, understanding and empathy for the operators as they embark on this notable industry paradigm shift.

This role offers significant potential career advancement opportunities as the company is on a track to grow substantially over the next 3-5 years (both organically and through acquisition). There will be a highly competitive compensation package on offer.