Chief Engineer (Volunteer)

By The Maritime Executive 07-20-2020 10:22:05

Experience required Yes Employment Type Volunteer APPLY

Summary: Head of the engineering department and responsible to the Master for administration, supervision, and safe and economical operation of the Engineering department.

Description: Essential Duties and Responsibilities (include but not limited to)

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily:

Ensure that a safe and proper engine room watch is maintained at all times and that all the automated alarms and warning devices are properly monitored and attended

Manage the efficient operation, maintenance, and repair of all machinery, electrical equipment, piping, and structural steel including but not limited to Deck machinery, Refrigeration machinery, Galley, and domestic and other equipment as necessary.(The responsibility of the Deck machinery will be exercised in cooperation with the Chief Officer)

Exercise close supervision of the activities of the Engineering Department and at all times aware of the following:

Conduct and ability of engine department personnel

Consumption and stock of fuel oil, water, and lubricants

Condition of main propulsion machinery and auxiliaries, including performance, repairs required, and planned maintenance

Stock control and consumption of engine department spare parts

Condition of boilers, boiler water, and treatment required

Ensure that all work performed by the Engineering Department crew is done in a safe and competent manner. The Chief Engineer shall personally supervise all work of an unusually hazardous nature and shall ensure that all safety precautions are observed, including the Job Hazard Assessment procedures and Safety Checklists detailed in the Safety Management System

Communicate in a complete and timely manner all required reports and work records relating

Report to the Engineering Superintendent on matters of maintenance and issues affecting the vessel schedule, certification, dry-docking, and maintenance

Prepare the Engineering Department budget as requested by the Company Engineering Superintendent and monitoring departmental expenditures in line with this budget

Maintain the Engineering files of ship's drawings, manufacturer's instructions, and records pertaining to machinery and equipment

Maintain copies of all correspondence and Engineering reports

Make frequent inspections of machinery spaces to ensure proper operation of the machinery and that operating personnel are attentive to their duties

Make joint vessel inspections with the Master as required by the Safety Management System

Supervise the training of Engineering Department personnel

Supervise the Chief Electrician and by extension the Electrical Department including Electronics, with regard to work to be done and the relative priority of each assigned task

Extensive knowledge of the Company Safety Management System and of the ship's Contingency Manual for emergency response

Serve as 'Fire Control Officer' in the Command Team for general Emergency Response unless specifically assigned other duties by the Master

Full, clean driving license is required and must be accompanied by a valid International Driving Permit. Will be expected to drive as part of departmental responsibilities

Share in the support and furtherance of Christian community through lifestyle and exhortation

Supervise, encourage and coach direct reports, providing regular feedback and spiritual leadership to ensure that they and their teams are functioning effectively and growing spiritually

Other duties as assigned accepting applications.

The maritime volunteers onboard our ships are a vital part to making it possible to bring hope and healing to the people of Africa. If you have spent your career on the sea and want to use those skills to make a positive change in the lives of others, our ships could be your next great adventure!

The Chief Engineer volunteer position, part of the Engineering department, will be located on the Africa Mercy and Global Mercy, the world's largest non-governmental hospital ships. The preferred minimum commitment for this role is two years, though shorter commitments may also be considered. We recommend all interested applicants to submit an application six months in advance of your target service date. Commitments longer than 12 months require successful completion of Mercy Ships On Boarding Program.

Are you interested in coming with your family? This position qualifies for a family cabin on board! Please refer to the Family FAQs for more information.

Qualifications required:

Certificate of Competency in accordance with STCW A-III/2 (recognized by Malta)

Valid Security Awareness certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/6

Valid Crowd Management certificate in accordance with STCW A-V/2-1

Valid Crisis Management and Human Behaviour certificate in accordance with STCW A-V/2-3

Valid Proficiency in Survival Craft and Rescue Boats certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/2

Valid Advanced Firefighting certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/3

Valid Medical First Aid certificate in accordance with STCW A-VI/4-1

Valid Malta Flag State Endorsement (can be obtained on board)

Valid I/9 Medical Certificate (can be obtained on board)

12 months sea time as Second Engineer

Ability to speak and understand English effectively

Have questions? Send us an email! Our technical recruiter would love to answer any questions you may have. You can reach us at tech.recruiter.ioc@mercyships.org or Miranda.strawbridge@mercyships.org.

We encourage all applicants to apply directly on www.apply.mercyships.org