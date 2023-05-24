Chief Engineer - Taani

Employment Type Administrative/Professional Faculty APPLY



Department: Ship Operations (OAS)

Position Title: Specialist 2-Chief Engineer

Job Title: Chief Engineer- Taani

Appointment Type: Administrative/Professional Faculty

Job Location: Newport

Job Summary

Ship Operations is seeking a Chief Engineer. This is a full-time (1.0 FTE), 12-month, professional faculty position.

The Chief Engineer is the direct supervisor for employees in the Research Vessel (R/V) Taani Engineering Department and is responsible for the safe and efficient operation of the vessel’s machinery, as well as the mechanical and electrical systems under the overall direction of the Master.

Why OSU?

Working for Oregon State University is so much more than a job!

Oregon State University is a dynamic community of dreamers, doers, problem-solvers and change-makers. We don’t wait for challenges to present themselves — we seek them out and take them on. We welcome students, faculty and staff from every background and perspective into a community where everyone feels seen and heard. We have deep-rooted mindfulness for the natural world and all who depend on it, and together, we apply knowledge, tools and skills to build a better future for all.

FACTS:

• Top 1.4% university in the world

• More research funding than all public universities in Oregon combined

• 1 of 3 land, sea, space and sun grant universities in the U.S.

• 2 campuses, 11 colleges, 12 experiment stations, and Extension programs in all 36 counties

• 7 cultural resource centers that offer education, celebration and belonging for everyone

• 100+ undergraduate degree programs, 80+ graduate degrees plus hundreds of minor options and certificates

• 35k+ students including more than 2.3k international students and 10k students of color

• 217k+ alumni worldwide

• For more interesting facts about OSU visit: https://oregonstate.edu/about

Locations:

Oregon State has a statewide presence with campuses in Corvallis and Bend, the OSU Portland Center and the Hatfield Marine Science Center on the Pacific Coast in Newport.

Oregon State’s beautiful, historic and state-of-the-art main campus is located in one of America’s best college towns. Corvallis is located close to the Pacific Ocean, the Cascade mountains and Oregon wine county. Nestled in the heart of the Willamette Valley, this beautiful city offers miles of mountain biking and hiking trails, a river perfect for boating or kayaking and an eclectic downtown featuring local cuisine, popular events and performances.

Total Rewards Package:

Oregon State University offers a comprehensive benefits package with benefits eligible positions that is designed to meet the needs of employees and their families including:

• Medical, Dental, Vision and Basic Life. OSU pays 95% of premiums for you and your eligible dependents.

• Retirement savings paid by the university.

• A generous paid leave package, including holidays, vacation and sick leave.

• Tuition reduction benefits for you or your qualifying dependents at OSU or the additional six Oregon Public Universities.

• Robust Work Life programs including Dual Career assistance resources, flexible work arrangements, a Family Resource Center, Affinity Groups and an Employee Assistance Program.

Future and current OSU employees can use the Benefits Calculator to learn more about the full value of the benefits provided at OSU.

Key Responsibilities

60% – Oversees overall operation of engine department on a watch, daywork, and on call basis. Assumes responsibility for the operation and maintenance of the engineering plant: performing constant checks of pressures and temperatures, fuel consumption, fluid levels and conditions of operating machinery to ensure safe, economical, and efficient operation. Keeps machinery logs and records.

20% – Organizes, directs, and supervises the Engine Department to provide safe, efficient, and economical operation of ship’s machinery, mechanical, and electrical systems in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, and company policies. Operates, maintains, and repairs ship’s machinery; electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, fuel and ballast systems; air conditioning; refrigeration; and freshwater and saltwater firefighting system.

10% – Maintains an adequate supply of fuel, lube oil, freshwater, repair parts, and maintenance materials on-board. Maintains required records and reports at sea daily. Reports expenditures of fuel, lube oil, and freshwater, as well as levels remaining on-board as of 2400 hours to the Master. Keeps engineering and daily work logs. Provides reports as necessary, maintaining compliance with the ship’s Safety Management Manual (SMM). Maintains standing orders and prepares comprehensive handover notes.

10% – In consultation with the captain, makes recommendations for hiring, trains new personnel, schedules engineering watches, and supervises engineers, which includes evaluation of performance, and discipline and/or dismissal. Repairs or replaces broken parts using hand tools, precision tools, arc and gas welders, and machining equipment. Assists in repair of scientific equipment as requested, and if within the capability of department personnel.. Serves as a required member of the fire response team, and administers first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when required. Performs other duties as assigned.

What You Will Need

Valid Merchant Mariner Credentials (MMC) with the following rating: 1st Assistant Engineer Unlimited HP License or Chief Engineer Limited Oceans issued by the United States (US) Coast Guard.

Current Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping (STCW) certificate including current Basic Safety Training and Lifeboatman certificates.

Valid passport prior to start date.

Meet United States Coast Guard (USCG) drug testing requirements prior to start date, and for the duration of employment.

Familiarization and compliance with International Safety Management (ISM) code.

Ability to fluently speak, read, and write English.

Experience with Microsoft Office or similar programs.

Demonstrated effective written and verbal communication skills.

What We Would Like You to Have

MMC with the following rating: Chief Engineer Unlimited HP issued by the US Coast Guard.

Two years or more experience as Chief Engineer of a comparable size vessel or equivalent military service.

6 months or more experience sailing on a research vessel.

Familiarity with Siemens propulsion systems

Familiarity/experience with PLCs and automated systems

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification to work on refrigeration and air conditioning systems found on-board ship.

Experience with Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) programs.

One year or more of supervisory experience.

A demonstrable commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity.

Pay Method Hourly

Pay Period 16th - 15th of the following month

Pay Date Last working day of the month

Recommended Full-Time Salary Range $86,688-$151,764



Posting Detail Information

Posting Number P06864UF

Number of Vacancies 1

Anticipated Appointment Begin Date 07/20/2023

Anticipated Appointment End Date

Posting Date 05/15/2023

Full Consideration Date 06/05/2023

Closing Date 06/30/2023

Indicate how you intend to recruit for this search Competitive / External - open to ALL qualified applicants

Special Instructions to Applicants

To ensure full consideration, applications must be received by June 5, 2023. Applications will continue to be accepted after the full consideration date, until a sufficient applicant pool has been achieved or the position is filled. The closing date is subject to change without notice to applicants.

When applying you will be required to attach the following electronic documents:

1) A resume/CV; and

2) A cover letter indicating how your qualifications and experience have prepared you for this position.

You will also be required to submit the names of at least three professional references, their e-mail addresses and telephone numbers as part of the application process.

For additional information please contact: Kaya Johnson at [email protected] or 541-867-0225.

OSU commits to inclusive excellence by advancing equity and diversity in all that we do. We are an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer, and particularly encourage applications from members of historically underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, LGBTQ community members, and others who demonstrate the ability to help us achieve our vision of a diverse and inclusive community.

OSU will conduct a review of the National Sex Offender Public website prior to hire.

Starting salary within the salary range will be commensurate with skills, education, and experience.

Any required license and/or certification may be uploaded as License or Certification 1 (or 2, 3, 4 as needed). The online application system will allow you to attach your license/certification if the PDF file is 9MB or less. If over 9MB in size, submit to contact person listed. The license and/or certification must be received by the closing date if not uploaded with your application.