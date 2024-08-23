CEO - The Port of New Orleans

Key Responsibilities

The Chief Executive Officer is responsible for leading the development and successful execution of the Port’s long-term strategy. The ideal candidate will have a business acumen and a political savvy to manage through the political climate on a local and national level in relation to the Port’s various growth projects. The goal will be to drive the Port’s sustained development and guide it towards long-term success as it undergoes a transformation of waterways, rails, and roadways with the various projects in development.

The Chief Executive Officer performs duties related to achieving the Port’s core business goals; directs through subordinates the planning, scheduling and coordination of the Port’s activities; develops policies, procedures and priorities to meet established goals.

If selected, s/he will be responsible for enhancing the Port’s reputation globally for their first-class customer service and operations with tenants, forming and maintaining political partnerships, and fostering local and global relationships. S/he will be charged with delivering results for both ongoing operations and the execution and completion of capital projects on schedule.

The successful candidate will demonstrate an approach to leadership that engages and mobilizes all parts of the organization and the community-at-large with the following specific responsibilities:

§ Leads the development and implementation of both long- and short-term strategic plans; provide clear direction to the organization, integrating and coordinating all departments, to assure that the Port achieves its vision and mission.

§ Oversees the development and implementation of strategic, fiscal and capital improvement plans.

§ Champions projects and initiatives that reflect the priorities and values of the New Orleans community by developing strong civic partnerships with trade bureaus, government agencies, economic development enterprises, chambers of commerce, and the business community with an eye towards enhancing regional economic development.

§ Oversees the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Commission for the Port of New Orleans (the “Railroad Commission”), including execution of the policies and projects of the Railroad Commission; and keeping the directors of the Railroad Commission always informed on all relevant matters pertaining to their statutory and fiduciary responsibilities as Board members.

§ Plans, integrates and evaluates the work of all the Port’s departments in a manner that anticipates and resolves ongoing business and operational issues and complies with all applicable federal, state, and local regulations governing port use and security.

§ Participates in industry and professional organizations on behalf of the Port to stay abreast of maritime industry trends and issues both nationally and internationally

§ Represents the Port’s interests before local, state and federal agencies.

§ Represents the Port before community groups, service organizations and civic committees to promote the development and use of its facilities.

§ Maintain and develop strong global relationships with carries and their customers.

Requirements

Experience and Professional Qualifications

The ideal candidate for this position will be at least 10 years of broad, senior-level experience, and a proven respected leader. They will be a seasoned professional with extensive experience in or around the maritime industry and who embodies most, if not all, the following qualities:

§ Extensive exposure to both the business-side and the operations-side of the maritime industry, including senior-level experience directing operations, planning, engineering, marketing, finance, and/or other activities relevant to a port's successful operation

§ Significant maritime marketing and/or sales experience, and a comprehensive understanding of international markets and competition

§ Established relationships with key people in the maritime community – locally, nationally, and internationally – and the ability to build upon and use those relationships to expand business at the Port

§ A strong reputation for professionalism and trustworthiness in the maritime community.

§ Experience in working with maritime labor organizations and fostering cooperation between labor and management

§ Experience in making agreements and negotiating contracts with shippers, carriers, and other transportation providers

§ A thorough understanding of the economic significance of the Port within the New Orleans region and the State of Louisiana

§ Proven experience in project management with a large infrastructure project from planning to completion of a project on time and on budget.

§ Strong leadership abilities, including interpersonal, negotiation, and public speaking skills

§ Ability to recruit and retain a strong staff

§ An aptitude for strategic planning and ability to change direction, if necessary, so the Port can successfully compete in the highly competitive maritime industry

§ An understanding of Louisiana’s political environment and the ability to work with public sector partners at the federal, state, and local levels on a variety of topics.

Education

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university required

