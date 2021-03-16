Captain (Master) - Mercy Ships

About this Role

The Captain (Master) of our ships manage, oversee, and direct the safe navigation and operation of the assigned ship in a professional manner. Closely liaising with the Chief Engineer and other ship’s Officers in all matters to ensure smooth management of the technical areas of the ship, as well as working closely with the Ship Managing Director and other senior operational leaders in leadership of the Crew.

What You Will Contribute

Oversee all matters which affect or may affect safety or the environment, reporting directly to the Designated Person Ashore as necessary

Implementing the safety and environmental policy of the Company, motivating the crew in the execution of that policy, issuing orders in a clear and concise manner, and reviewing safety and pollution prevention activities

Appraising and coordinating onboard training requirements

Ensuring the Safety Management System is kept up to date, including all records

Responsibility for taking decisions in matters affecting the safety of life and protection of the marine environment from pollution

Keeping the Managing Director of the ship informed of matters of safety and environmental protection which may have an impact on the capacity of the ship and Crew to carry out the ship’s assigned program

Weekly inspections of the accommodation spaces to maintain an acceptable standard of cleanliness and hygiene in those accommodation spaces

Share in the support and furtherance of Christian community

Supervise, encourage and coach direct reports, providing regular feedback and spiritual leadership to ensure that they and their teams are functioning effectively and growing spiritually

For This Role, You Will Need