Business Director - New Construction

By The Maritime Executive 02-09-2021 04:35:39

Responsibilities:

Establish long-range objectives and specify strategies and actions to achieve them.

Provide guidance and direction to subordinates

Monitor and review information from materials, events, or the environment, to detect or assess problems

Responsible for overseeing the development of the Department's business goals and objectives

Work to increase business revenue, identify and develop business opportunities, and expand the company's presence and its brands

Establish effective department, goals, and sales targets

Oversee department budgetary activities, and identify ways to minimize cost and boost financial performance

Negotiate contracts with clients and suppliers and propose and develop new partnerships

Maintain appropriate interface and relations with customers, paying detailed attention to contracts and specifications Translates company strategies into tactical plans

Create and prioritize necessary resources and steps required to accomplish goals on time

Direct, plan, or implement policies, objectives, or activities, to ensure continuing operations, to maximize returns on investments, or to increase productivity

Analyze information and evaluate results to choose the best solution and solve problems

Development responsibilities:

Developing growth strategies and plans

Identifying and mapping business strengths and customer needs

Skills and Competencies:

Excellent problem-solving skills and a continuous improvement mindset

Ability to collaborate with business leaders and peers across the organization to anticipate, identify, recommend and implement creative operational and customer service solutions

Ability to work independently and with fellow associates

Ability to quickly adapt to change

Strong leadership, planning and execution skills

Management Competencies:

Making it happen

Building relationships

Forward thinking

Self confidence and initiative

Influencing power

Openness and flexibility

Goal focus

Professional expertise

Delegating

Problem solving

Coaching

Team leadership

Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Naval Architecture, Marine Engineering, or similar qualification with strong technical background.

Maritime Academy preferred

Minimum 20 years' experience in the marine industry with direct responsibility for P&Ls, project execution

Continuous Improvement Strategies

Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, and production methods

Thorough working knowledge of the various Microsoft Office; Excel, PowerPoint

American With Disabilities Specifications – General Requirements of Employment

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representatives of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, sit, use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb stairs; balance, stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl, talk or hear, taste or smell. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds. Specific vision abilities may be required by the job to include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.