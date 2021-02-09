Business Director - New Construction
Responsibilities:
- Establish long-range objectives and specify strategies and actions to achieve them.
- Provide guidance and direction to subordinates
- Monitor and review information from materials, events, or the environment, to detect or assess problems
- Responsible for overseeing the development of the Department's business goals and objectives
- Work to increase business revenue, identify and develop business opportunities, and expand the company's presence and its brands
- Establish effective department, goals, and sales targets
- Oversee department budgetary activities, and identify ways to minimize cost and boost financial performance
- Negotiate contracts with clients and suppliers and propose and develop new partnerships
- Maintain appropriate interface and relations with customers, paying detailed attention to contracts and specifications Translates company strategies into tactical plans
- Create and prioritize necessary resources and steps required to accomplish goals on time
- Direct, plan, or implement policies, objectives, or activities, to ensure continuing operations, to maximize returns on investments, or to increase productivity
- Analyze information and evaluate results to choose the best solution and solve problems
Development responsibilities:
- Developing growth strategies and plans
- Identifying and mapping business strengths and customer needs
Skills and Competencies:
- Excellent problem-solving skills and a continuous improvement mindset
- Ability to collaborate with business leaders and peers across the organization to anticipate, identify, recommend and implement creative operational and customer service solutions
- Ability to work independently and with fellow associates
- Ability to quickly adapt to change
- Strong leadership, planning and execution skills
Management Competencies:
- Making it happen
- Building relationships
- Forward thinking
- Self confidence and initiative
- Influencing power
- Openness and flexibility
- Goal focus
- Professional expertise
- Delegating
- Problem solving
- Coaching
- Team leadership
Education and Experience:
- Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Naval Architecture, Marine Engineering, or similar qualification with strong technical background.
- Maritime Academy preferred
- Minimum 20 years' experience in the marine industry with direct responsibility for P&Ls, project execution
- Continuous Improvement Strategies
- Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning, resource allocation, and production methods
- Thorough working knowledge of the various Microsoft Office; Excel, PowerPoint
