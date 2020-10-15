314
BLRT Repair Yards- Experienced Sales Manager

BLRT Repair Yards

By The Maritime Executive 10-14-2020 10:29:41

Sector Sales
Main Responsibilities: 

  • Sales and margin budget achievement
  • Develop and maintain good relations with prospective and existing customers 
  • Identify customer needs 
  • Ensure that customer inquiries, offers, orders and concerns are promptly and satisfactorily handled 
  • Collect market and competitor information 
  • Flexibility and willingness to travel frequently, mostly Northern Europe
  • Strategic sales and market development

Expected Skills:

  • Value Added Selling expertise / Financial knowledge 
  • Ability to learn new / Ability to maintain confidentiality  
  • Ability to determine priorities based on company goals 
  • Excellent communication, reporting and team working skills
  • Demonstrated negotiation and sales closing skills 
  • Shipping market knowledge  
  • Legal / Contracts knowledge 
  • Multitasker

Education:

Experience:

  • 5+ years in Shipping or ship repair
  • 5+ years of Business Development and Sales

Advantage

  • Fluent spoken and written English
  • Finnish and Swedish, or any Scandinavian language is an advantage 
     

To apply send Your CV with a subject "SALES MANAGER application" to  bry@blrt.ee