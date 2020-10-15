BLRT Repair Yards- Experienced Sales Manager
|Sector
|Sales
Main Responsibilities:
- Sales and margin budget achievement
- Develop and maintain good relations with prospective and existing customers
- Identify customer needs
- Ensure that customer inquiries, offers, orders and concerns are promptly and satisfactorily handled
- Collect market and competitor information
- Flexibility and willingness to travel frequently, mostly Northern Europe
- Strategic sales and market development
Expected Skills:
- Value Added Selling expertise / Financial knowledge
- Ability to learn new / Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Ability to determine priorities based on company goals
- Excellent communication, reporting and team working skills
- Demonstrated negotiation and sales closing skills
- Shipping market knowledge
- Legal / Contracts knowledge
- Multitasker
Education:
- Sales and margin budget achievement
- Develop and maintain good relations with prospective and existing customers
- Identify customer needs
- Ensure that customer inquiries, offers, orders and concerns are promptly and satisfactorily handled
- Collect market and competitor information
- Flexibility and willingness to travel frequently, mostly Northern Europe
- Strategic sales and market development
Experience:
- 5+ years in Shipping or ship repair
- 5+ years of Business Development and Sales
Advantage
- Fluent spoken and written English
- Finnish and Swedish, or any Scandinavian language is an advantage
To apply send Your CV with a subject "SALES MANAGER application" to bry@blrt.ee