BLRT Repair Yards- Experienced Sales Manager

Government

By The Maritime Executive 10-14-2020 09:38:52

In a report released Tuesday, the Congressional Budget Office said that it believes the U.S. Navy may be uinderestimating the cost of the future Constellation-class frigate series by as much as 40 percent, based upon its own modeling. The Navy has signed a contract to build the FFG(X) future frigate - recently named the Constellation-class - for about $8.7 billion for 10 hulls, or about $870 million per ship. The vessel is an up-armed variant of the Italian/French FREMM frigate design,...