Account Manager - Military Segment

By The Maritime Executive 01-07-2020 03:50:23

Main responsibilities:
  • Promote service and turnkey project sales.
  • Develops and implements short and long-range plans as well as targets in his/her assigned area of responsibility to achieve sales goals.
  • Reports quotation and order performance monthly against budget for area.
  • Identifies customer service performance and recommends improvements.
  • Submits weekly customer visit plan.
  • Personally covers assigned accounts with direct customer contact to enhance the Company’s name and optimize orders and profits.
  • Submits call reports for customers visited.
  • Reports product performance problems identified by customers.
  • Searches out customer problems that may offer product development opportunities.
  • Administers assigned area within established policies including developing new business proposals and enhancement of existing accounts. Exercises personal judgment in development of business within assigned area.
  • Prepares sales goals for assigned area and submits for Sales Manager approval.
  • Requests technical support with customer, as required.
  • Maintains key account program within area.

 

 

  • Must be able to communicate effectively and interface with customer, Product Factories and other people globally, and coworkers.
  • Handle special assignments periodically and may act as contract administrator in negotiations with customers.
  • Overnight travel of up to one week at a time may be required. At least three to four customer visits per week within area are expected.