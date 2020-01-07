Account Manager - Military Segment

By
The Maritime Executive
01-06-2020 11:55:00
[Brief] Storm-force winds from the cold front popularly named "Hephaestion" have disrupted shipping in Greece, keeping ferries moored at the dock. On Sunday night and Monday morning, Force 10-11 winds were reported in parts of the Aegean, with peak gusts reaching 85 knots on the island of Evia. The ro/pax ferries that call at Piraeus and several other key passenger ports were compelled to stay in place. On shore, heavy snow and high winds disrupted travel and led to power...
Continue Reading...