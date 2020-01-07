Account Manager - Military Segment

Promote service and turnkey project sales.

Develops and implements short and long-range plans as well as targets in his/her assigned area of responsibility to achieve sales goals.

Reports quotation and order performance monthly against budget for area.

Identifies customer service performance and recommends improvements.

Submits weekly customer visit plan.

Personally covers assigned accounts with direct customer contact to enhance the Company’s name and optimize orders and profits.

Submits call reports for customers visited.

Reports product performance problems identified by customers.

Searches out customer problems that may offer product development opportunities.

Administers assigned area within established policies including developing new business proposals and enhancement of existing accounts. Exercises personal judgment in development of business within assigned area.

Prepares sales goals for assigned area and submits for Sales Manager approval.

Requests technical support with customer, as required.

Maintains key account program within area.