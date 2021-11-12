Account Executive - Inside Sales
|Experience required
|Yes
|Work Schedule
|Full-Time
About US
Applied Satellite Technology (AST) is a Global Tier 1 provider of satellite airtime and distribution partner for satellite and radio equipment throughout the world. We are headquartered in Great Yarmouth, UK plus further offices in the UK, Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
Job Summary
The US based office, AST Americas, located in Gilbert, Arizona is looking for an Account Executive to join our growing team. This is a great opportunity to start a career in satellite communications. The ideal candidate will be over-achieving and must work well in a team-oriented environment.
The successful candidate will sell our current portfolio of satellite equipment, airtime and value- added services to new and existing customers.
What We Offer
- Competitive base salary and commission structure
- Group Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision) with 100% premium coverage
- 401K Retirement Plan
- Paid Time Off
- Industry Training and Development
Key Duties and Responsibilities
Prospect, develop, and close new customers
Process customer orders
Provide ongoing account management, relationship development and assistance to existing customers
Understand customer’s needs and sell the AST Value Proposition through customer proposals and presentations
Accurately forecast sales activity and revenue achievement through proper use of the CRM system (GoldVision)
Develop and execute on target account plans to deliver maximum revenue potential
Effectively leverage internal resources (Sales Engineering, IT, Global Customer Service) in sales campaigns to ensure sales success
Participate in team meetings & conference calls, attend conferences and trade shows as needed
Skills and Experience
Previous sales experience preferred
Understanding of LAN / WAN technology and principles
Attention to detail and ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment
Natural ability to communicate and connect with customers
Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills
Must be able to effectively articulate AST’s value proposition to customers
Proficiency with standard Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
Education
Associates or Bachelor's degree in a technical field preferred.
To learn more about AST Systems US please visit our website at https://www.theastgroup.com/us/
Benefit Conditions:
Waiting period may apply
This Company Describes Its Culture as:
- Detail-oriented -- quality and precision-focused
- Innovative -- innovative and risk-taking
- Aggressive -- competitive and growth-oriented
- Outcome-oriented -- results-focused with strong performance culture
- People-oriented -- supportive and fairness-focused
- Team-oriented -- cooperative and collaborative
COVID-19 Precaution(s):
Social distancing guidelines in place
Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place
Work Location: One location
Paid Training: Yes
Management: Key Leader
Typical end time: 5PM
Typical start time: 8AM
Work Remotely: No
Pay: $21.00 - $25.00 per hour
Benefits:
- 401(k) matching
- Dental insurance
- Employee discount
- Health insurance
- Health savings account
- Life insurance
- Paid time off
- Vision insurance
Schedule: 8 hour shift
Supplemental Pay: Commission pay
Ability to commute/relocate: Gilbert, AZ 85233: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Preferred)
Education: High school or equivalent (Preferred)
Experience: B2B sales: 3 years (Preferred)