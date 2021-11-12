Account Executive - Inside Sales

About US

Applied Satellite Technology (AST) is a Global Tier 1 provider of satellite airtime and distribution partner for satellite and radio equipment throughout the world. We are headquartered in Great Yarmouth, UK plus further offices in the UK, Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

Job Summary

The US based office, AST Americas, located in Gilbert, Arizona is looking for an Account Executive to join our growing team. This is a great opportunity to start a career in satellite communications. The ideal candidate will be over-achieving and must work well in a team-oriented environment.

The successful candidate will sell our current portfolio of satellite equipment, airtime and value- added services to new and existing customers.

What We Offer

Competitive base salary and commission structure

Group Health Care (Medical, Dental, Vision) with 100% premium coverage

401K Retirement Plan

Paid Time Off

Industry Training and Development

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Prospect, develop, and close new customers

Process customer orders

Provide ongoing account management, relationship development and assistance to existing customers

Understand customer’s needs and sell the AST Value Proposition through customer proposals and presentations

Accurately forecast sales activity and revenue achievement through proper use of the CRM system (GoldVision)

Develop and execute on target account plans to deliver maximum revenue potential

Effectively leverage internal resources (Sales Engineering, IT, Global Customer Service) in sales campaigns to ensure sales success

Participate in team meetings & conference calls, attend conferences and trade shows as needed

Skills and Experience

Previous sales experience preferred

Understanding of LAN / WAN technology and principles

Attention to detail and ability to multitask in a fast-paced environment

Natural ability to communicate and connect with customers

Must possess strong written and verbal communication skills

Must be able to effectively articulate AST’s value proposition to customers

Proficiency with standard Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)

Education

Associates or Bachelor's degree in a technical field preferred.

To learn more about AST Systems US please visit our website at https://www.theastgroup.com/us/

Benefit Conditions:

Waiting period may apply

This Company Describes Its Culture as:

Detail-oriented -- quality and precision-focused

Innovative -- innovative and risk-taking

Aggressive -- competitive and growth-oriented

Outcome-oriented -- results-focused with strong performance culture

People-oriented -- supportive and fairness-focused

Team-oriented -- cooperative and collaborative

COVID-19 Precaution(s):

Social distancing guidelines in place

Sanitizing, disinfecting, or cleaning procedures in place

Work Location: One location

Paid Training: Yes

Management: Key Leader

Typical end time: 5PM



Typical start time: 8AM

Work Remotely: No

Pay: $21.00 - $25.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Employee discount

Health insurance

Health savings account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule: 8 hour shift

Supplemental Pay: Commission pay

Ability to commute/relocate: Gilbert, AZ 85233: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Preferred)

Education: High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Experience: B2B sales: 3 years (Preferred)